First Alert Weather: Quiet for Rochester, heavy lake snows south and west today
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Outside of some light snow showers and flurries mainly this morning our weather will be quiet today. On the other hand lake effect from Lake Erie is expected to become more organized today and will begin to accumulate around Buffalo and stretch into portions of our viewing area of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.
First Alert Weather Update: Watching heavy snow to our west this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.
Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute
Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Slushy snow in the morning and damp day ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a little snow on Thursday night, a few slushy spots are possible on roadways for Friday morning, so watch your speed as you head out for the AM commute. Temperatures are heading a little above freezing and a few rain and snow showers are in...
Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
Good Question: Is there still parking underneath Parcel 5?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about what’s beneath the heart of downtown Rochester. It’s been nearly 15 years since Midtown Plaza closed up for good. But part of the Midtown legacy still remains and it’s just as busy as ever. Bob says: “I have...
Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E
GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
50-year-old shot Saturday near Rogers Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot Saturday morning near Rogers Avenue. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Rogers Avenue and Haloid Street for the report of shots fired. Police say that witnesses claim to have heard gunshots and seen a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene.
Atlantic Avenue resident says street was typically quiet; Airbnb brought strangers to neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “These weren’t even people from our neighborhood,” said an Atlantic Avenue resident who wants to remain anonymous. Some Atlantic Avenue neighbors are uneasy about the Airbnb home. “I heard someone say, I’m shot I’m shot, I need to go to the hospital.”...
Six people hospitalized after crash in Genesee County
STAFFORD, N.Y. — Six people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Genesee County on Wednesday night. A mini-van and SUV crashed on Buckley and Britt Roads in Stafford. First responders say there were five people in the minivan and three in an SUV. Two of the...
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
RPD: Van crashes convenience store on Maple Street during burglary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a rental moving van intentionally crashed into Best Mart convenience store during a burglary on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the burglary around 4 a.m. at the store on Maple Street and Ames Street. According to RPD, security video shows suspects using the van to smash a hole in the building. RPD says the suspects took items from the store and drove away in the van.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg on Maryland Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Maryland Street near Glendale Park on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday night. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 10 p.m. They say they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg.
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
Anti-violence groups scrutinize Rochester Peace Collective funding allocations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is funneling $5 million in COVID recovery funds to community groups that work to fight gun violence but $5 million doesn’t go very far when there are dozens of groups vying for the dollars. On Thursday, some of the groups that...
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
