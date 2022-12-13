ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19y0RA_0jhPbcYp00

Both teams may be missing some key players.

Fresh off of having an NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors have another potential NBA Finals match against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. The only problem is that both teams may be missing some key players.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andrew Wiggins with a right adductor sprain and Andre Iguodala with left hip injury management. Draymond Green was recently listed as probable with a left ankle sprain.

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to miss Joe Ingles with an ACL tear. Additionally, Jrue Holiday is questionable with a non-covid illness, and Khris Middleton is probable with a left ankle sprain.

There's a chance this matchup becomes mainly Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Milwaukee is fresh off of an incredibly stunning loss against Houston Rockets that snapped their four-game winning streak. The Warriors on the other hand just defeated the Boston Celtics in a game that snapped their two-game losing streak.

While the Golden State Warriors still haven't returned to that championship form that everyone is expecting, beating the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games will certainly make a statement. It'll let everyone know that even if the Warriors aren't the first seed in the Western Conference, they're clearly capable of rising up to the occasion. The two teams tip off at 7:30 ET on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
811
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy