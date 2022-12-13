ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland

President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
CBS News

Rep. Gallego says some Democratic senators "have encouraged me to run" against Sen. Sinema

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona told CBS News on Wednesday that some Democratic senators are privately encouraging him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced last week that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. "There have been some senators that have encouraged me to run," Gallego told CBS News in an interview. "There are some senators, some of Senator Sinema's colleagues that are encouraging me to run."
CBS News

January 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday

As first reported by Politico, the committee will recommend unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday. It will refer at least three charges to the Department of Justice against the former president, along with detailed justifications for them. Christina Ruffini reports.
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee to hold likely final hearing Monday

The Capitol rioter who chased officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison. Meanwhile, the committee investigating the attack is holding its likely final meeting Monday. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
CBS News

Donald Trump's first NFT collection sells out in less than a day

The first NFT collection from former President Donald Trump sold out less than a day after going on sale, giving its creators a nearly $4.5 million windfall. The businessman-turned-politician rolled out the "Trump digital trading cards" on Thursday in a widely hyped announcement. The video opens with an animated image of Trump dressed in a superhero outfit shooting laser beams out of his eyes. The cartoonish graphic is followed by the real Trump.
CBS News

Lawmakers agree on framework to avoid government shutdown

House and Senate negotiators have agreed on what they call a framework for a long-term spending package. Congress has until Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the latest on the negotiations.
CBS News

How "smart bomb" kits will help Ukraine defend against Russia

The Biden administration is considering sending Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM kits, to Ukraine. The kits can convert unguided aerial weapons into so-called "smart bombs." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller spoke with CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones about how these weapons could be a game changer for Ukraine.
CBS News

CBS News

