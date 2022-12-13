Read full article on original website
Judge suspends Biden administration's termination of "Remain in Mexico" border policy
Washington — A federal judge in Texas on Thursday suspended the Biden administration's termination of a Trump-era program that required certain migrants to await their asylum hearings in Mexico, though the concrete impact of the ruling on U.S. border policy was not immediately clear. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
House Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legislation is spearheaded by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, who was a House manager for Trump's second impeachment, and...
President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
Biden urges veterans to apply for PACT Act's expanded health care benefits
At the Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, a somber President Biden on Friday urged veterans to take advantage of new health care opportunities under legislation he signed in August. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include...
Biden signs short-term spending bill, averting government shutdown
President Biden signed a short-term spending bill passed by Congress just before federal funding was due to run out. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest from Capitol Hill.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Rep. Gallego says some Democratic senators "have encouraged me to run" against Sen. Sinema
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona told CBS News on Wednesday that some Democratic senators are privately encouraging him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced last week that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. "There have been some senators that have encouraged me to run," Gallego told CBS News in an interview. "There are some senators, some of Senator Sinema's colleagues that are encouraging me to run."
Court rejects GOP states' request to delay end of Title 42 border expulsions
Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to delay the cancellation of pandemic-era border restrictions that are set to end next week, dismissing a request by Republican state officials who had warned that the termination of the policy, known as Title 42, will fuel a greater increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.
Sam Bankman-Fried donated over $40 million in the 2022 election cycle. Where did it go?
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made about $40 million in political donations in the 2022 election cycle, according to a CBS News review of Federal Elections Commission (FEC) campaign finance data. Bankman-Fried was charged with a variety of financial crimes on Tuesday, including campaign...
Senate passes annual defense spending bill, rescinds military COVID vaccine requirement
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs...
What will happen with migrants as Title 42 pandemic-era border policy ends
A D.C. appeals court declined to delay the end of the Title 42 border policy, which will end on Dec. 21 if the Supreme Court does not step in. Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, discusses how his organization helps migrants as they cross into the U.S.
January 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday
As first reported by Politico, the committee will recommend unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday. It will refer at least three charges to the Department of Justice against the former president, along with detailed justifications for them. Christina Ruffini reports.
Jan. 6 committee to hold likely final hearing Monday
The Capitol rioter who chased officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison. Meanwhile, the committee investigating the attack is holding its likely final meeting Monday. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
Top House intel Republican says committee will subpoena intel community over COVID origins
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee says Republicans will issue subpoenas to the intelligence community to gather information about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. GOP Rep. Mike Turner told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that Republicans plan to examine the intelligence behind the virus' origins,...
Donald Trump's first NFT collection sells out in less than a day
The first NFT collection from former President Donald Trump sold out less than a day after going on sale, giving its creators a nearly $4.5 million windfall. The businessman-turned-politician rolled out the "Trump digital trading cards" on Thursday in a widely hyped announcement. The video opens with an animated image of Trump dressed in a superhero outfit shooting laser beams out of his eyes. The cartoonish graphic is followed by the real Trump.
Presidential historian on the release of thousands of previously classified JFK files
The National Archives has released more than 13,000 previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller are joined by presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky to discuss the significance.
Lawmakers agree on framework to avoid government shutdown
House and Senate negotiators have agreed on what they call a framework for a long-term spending package. Congress has until Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the latest on the negotiations.
How "smart bomb" kits will help Ukraine defend against Russia
The Biden administration is considering sending Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM kits, to Ukraine. The kits can convert unguided aerial weapons into so-called "smart bombs." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller spoke with CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones about how these weapons could be a game changer for Ukraine.
Ben Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over his replacement
When Republican Jim Pillen becomes Nebraska's governor next month, one of his first acts will likely be to name his predecessor and biggest supporter to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of current Gov. Pete Ricketts ' backing, and now he...
