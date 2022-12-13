COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO