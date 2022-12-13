Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Department of Human Services launches campaign to help gambling problems in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?”- a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems. According to research by Health Resources in Action, nearly 400,000, Illinois residents have a...
khqa.com
Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons
Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
khqa.com
86 Illinois counites at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (WICS) — Eighty-six counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 12, compared to the previous week with 43 counties at a...
khqa.com
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
khqa.com
New smoke detector law in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
khqa.com
Governor Pritzker issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution on Thursday. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which passed with 54.5% of total ballots cast, enshrines the right to collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution. The amendment asked voters to...
khqa.com
2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In 2021, hunters harvested a total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season. The preliminary harvest for the...
khqa.com
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by Utah avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”
khqa.com
Illinois gas tax is set to increase in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois drivers will see two increases in gas taxes starting next month and another increase after that over the summer. The state will be increasing the tax on Jan. 1 by a little over three cents per gallon. This will make Illinois the second highest...
khqa.com
Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teenager has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the emergency room.
khqa.com
IDOT reminding drivers to drive merry bright and sober during holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Conservation Police officers are partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”...
