ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons

Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

86 Illinois counites at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

CHICAGO (WICS) — Eighty-six counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 12, compared to the previous week with 43 counties at a...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New laws coming to Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New smoke detector law in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In 2021, hunters harvested a total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season. The preliminary harvest for the...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois gas tax is set to increase in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois drivers will see two increases in gas taxes starting next month and another increase after that over the summer. The state will be increasing the tax on Jan. 1 by a little over three cents per gallon. This will make Illinois the second highest...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teenager has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the emergency room.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
khqa.com

IDOT reminding drivers to drive merry bright and sober during holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Conservation Police officers are partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy