ktvo.com
Florida parents demanding involvement in approval of 37,000 elementary school books
BARTOW, Fla. (CITC) — A Florida district is delaying the approval of nearly 40,000 elementary school library books after members of the community claimed they weren't given ample time to review them. Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) is in the process of adding two new elementary schools to its...
3 Iowans to be honored by Governor Reynolds on Friday
On Friday, Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, will be presenting 3 Iowa citizens with the Iowa Governor's Lifesaving Award. On July 9, 2021, Abigail Johnson was on her way home from a hair appointment, when a car backed into her path on the roadway, causing an accident that sent Johnson's car into a ditch.
One year ago: A look back at the December derecho
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — December 15, 2021, will be a day many Midwestern's will never forget. From historic warmth to damaging winds and devastating tornadoes, the upper Midwest was rocked by a historic storm system. Temperature records were the first to be broken on this day in 2021, as...
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity gun magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. In June, Gov. Dan McKee signed a law that bans magazines with more than 10 rounds. It was upheld by a judge on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
State Rep.-elect Harris receives assignments for upcoming Iowa legislative session
DES MOINES, Iowa — State Rep.-elect Austin Harris, R-Moulton, has received his committee assignments for the upcoming 90th Iowa General Assembly. The legislature will convene on Jan. 9 for a 110-day session. Harris, who will represent House District 26, will be the vice chair of the House State Government...
Gov. Kim Reynolds asking Iowa Supreme Court to allow abortion ban to take effect
Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overrule a judge and allow the state to enact an abortion law that has been blocked by the courts since it was signed into law in 2018. According to Reynolds' lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom, they have also filed a...
Derecho Detective: Hunting December 2021's tornado tracks from space
One year ago on December 15, the largest tornado outbreak in Iowa state history left 63 tornado tracks across the state. This deadly outbreak of severe weather led to several tornadoes striking communities, but many more were only discovered by meteorologists using a new set of eyes from space. “It's...
