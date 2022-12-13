ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

3 Iowans to be honored by Governor Reynolds on Friday

On Friday, Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, will be presenting 3 Iowa citizens with the Iowa Governor's Lifesaving Award. On July 9, 2021, Abigail Johnson was on her way home from a hair appointment, when a car backed into her path on the roadway, causing an accident that sent Johnson's car into a ditch.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

One year ago: A look back at the December derecho

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — December 15, 2021, will be a day many Midwestern's will never forget. From historic warmth to damaging winds and devastating tornadoes, the upper Midwest was rocked by a historic storm system. Temperature records were the first to be broken on this day in 2021, as...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Derecho Detective: Hunting December 2021's tornado tracks from space

One year ago on December 15, the largest tornado outbreak in Iowa state history left 63 tornado tracks across the state. This deadly outbreak of severe weather led to several tornadoes striking communities, but many more were only discovered by meteorologists using a new set of eyes from space. “It's...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy