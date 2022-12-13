Read full article on original website
WSET
Apartment homes riddled with bullets on Early Street; LPD searches for suspects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two apartment homes in the Hill City were riddled with bullets overnight on Monday, the Lynchburg Police Department shared. At 12:16 a.m., LPD said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. Officers responded to the scene and found...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
WSET
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET
18-year-old gang member convicted of second armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old was been convicted Wednesday by a Lynchburg jury of an armed robbery early this year. Keyon Da’Monta Petty was 17 at the time of the robbery and had been transferred to the Lynchburg Circuit Court for trial as an adult. On February...
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
WSLS
One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
WSET
Police chief, former Charlotte Co. board member killed in crash on Rt. 58
BRODNAX, Va. (WSET) — A police chief and former member of the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors was killed in a pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County on Friday. Virginia State Police said Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the road.
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WSET
Crews rescue woman trapped inside of SUV after accident on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Crews are cleaning up following an accident on Monday morning in Lynchburg. It happened in the 7900 block of Timberlake Road. This is next to Wendy's and across the street from the brand-new Chipotle. Officers said an SUV got hit by another vehicle on the...
WSLS
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WSET
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to RPD. Responding officers located an adult male victim...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Santa Claus is getting some help to deliver toys thanks to two organizations on the Southside. On Friday, the Danville Police Department held its third annual Blue Helpers Toy Drive at Sam's Club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the final day, UPS joined...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through December 15. Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin...
Franklin News Post
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
The two overdose victims found Sunday died overnight Saturday at separate residences. Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places "a time before," said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson. "It is a very active investigation," Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday...
WSET
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
WSET
No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Lane closure planned for Audubon Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — If you are headed to work in Danville on Monday, you'll want to be aware of a day-long road closure that will be in place. The city said Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
