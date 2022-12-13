ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Survivor' winner donates entire million-dollar prize to veterans

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRC) - The Season 43 winner of the reality competition show "Survivor" revealed on Wednesday he is donating his entire prize to veterans -- all $1 million. Mike Gabler, 52, is a heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas and the second-oldest winner in the show's history. He made...
