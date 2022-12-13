Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The12 Days of Christmas Giving With Interiors… By Design
Tis the season to be merry and make others jolly; and that's exactly what Interiors... By Design hopes to do, by making donations each day to vital local organizations and charities. From December 14th through December 25th, $1,000 will be donated each day. It's Interior... By Design's way of celebrating...
Top Illusionist Set to Bring Magic and Wonder to Dubuque
One of the most popular and beloved illusionists in the world is taking his talents to Dubuque come 2023!. The renowned Bill Blagg is bring his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center.
Galena Shines Bright as the Best Holiday Tourist Town
Holiday cheer was overflowing during Galena's annual luminaria, and lively windows walk this past Saturday. As evidenced by the hundreds of people on Galena's historic Main Street, the event ranks high as the quintessential Christmas holiday experience. The over five-thousand luminarias lining the town's sidewalks and staircases had Galena glowing...
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
prestontimesonline.com
Easton Valley Students Hosts Annual Toy Drive to Benefit Toys for Tots
Santa didn’t make an appearance at last Wednesday’s Toys for Tots drive at Easton Valley, but his helpers Carson Fuegen, Kyler Wilson, Dennis Harding, Hayden Holdgrafer and Payton Lott were busy at work. Carson Fuegen worked to bring Toys for Tots to Easton Valley Schools to collect gifts that will be distributed throughout Jackson County this holiday season. In total Carson collected 104 toys and $220 dollars in cash donations to help out Toys for Tots this Christmas season.
Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
Renew DBQ Pilot Program Finishes First Solar Project In Dubuque
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, the Renew DBQ pilot program recently completed the first of ten planned solar projects that will provide solar technology to low-to-moderate income households in Dubuque. The Renew DBQ pilot program provides households, who generally need assistance, in overcoming the initial...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
KWQC
Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get out the tissues. The flu, COVID and RSV, a type of respiratory infection, are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. It’s typical to see one illness or the other increasing this time of year, but doctors say the combination of all three is putting a strain on area hospitals and schools.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
superhits106.com
Lancaster Man Still Missing
Officials in Grant County are still searching for a missing 34-year-old Lancaster man last seen Sunday evening in rural Platteville. Ronald Henry was last seen at a friend’s home Sunday outside Platteville. Officials said he has not been heard from since which is out of character for him. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy blue winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors
The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
KCRG.com
Colesburg teen to be honored for saving girl’s life in UTV accident
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A 14-year-old from Colesburg is set to receive one of the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards for his quick action after an UTV accident in Delaware County earlier this year. March 13, Brody Oberbroeckling was outside in his yard when he saw three girls go by...
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0