Gretna, VA

One arrested in death of woman found after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly and a female was found...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday evening after being alerted at around 7:30 p.m. to a man who arrived via a personal vehicle after being shot. Officers concluded the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Melrose Ave. NW outside of a...
ROANOKE, VA
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
ROANOKE, VA
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Vehicle Break-ins on the Rise in Danville

Vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in Danville in 2022 and that trend has continued in December. As of Friday, the Danville Police Department has reported 22 separate incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into and having things stolen out of them. One incident last week saw...
DANVILLE, VA
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
18-year-old convicted in connection with February armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with a February armed robbery, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. Authorities say on February 16, 2022, at 6:18 p.m., Lynchburg police officers received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on Bedford Avenue.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting

An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

