WATER DIST/SEWER COLL MAINTENANCE POSITION AVAILABLE. The City of Butler is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Public Works Departments for a Water Distribution/Sewer Collection Maintenance Worker. The starting probationary wage is $14.50 per hour. We offer employer paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. This position is covered by the MO LAGERS Retirement system. Successful candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, or any equivalent combination of education and experience, and a valid driver’s license and/or be able to obtain a Class A CDL within six months of employment. Pre-employment and random post-employment drug testing are required. Applications are available at Butler City Hall, 22 West Ohio Street, Butler, Missouri 64730, or on our website at https://www.cityofbutlermo.com. The City of Butler is an equal opportunity employer. Position is open until filled.

BUTLER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO