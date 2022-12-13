Read full article on original website
Bates County Commissioners November Report
EMA Grant / Adrian Senior Citizens Inc. / Electric City. The Bates County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commissioner Ken Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. 9:30 Debbie Brackmen brought in the annual EMA Grant application to be signed. 10:00 Adrian Senior Citizens Incorp. Cindy Kendrick,...
City of Butler Job Opening
WATER DIST/SEWER COLL MAINTENANCE POSITION AVAILABLE. The City of Butler is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Public Works Departments for a Water Distribution/Sewer Collection Maintenance Worker. The starting probationary wage is $14.50 per hour. We offer employer paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. This position is covered by the MO LAGERS Retirement system. Successful candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, or any equivalent combination of education and experience, and a valid driver’s license and/or be able to obtain a Class A CDL within six months of employment. Pre-employment and random post-employment drug testing are required. Applications are available at Butler City Hall, 22 West Ohio Street, Butler, Missouri 64730, or on our website at https://www.cityofbutlermo.com. The City of Butler is an equal opportunity employer. Position is open until filled.
The Little Apple
The Senior Citizen Dinner is a complimentary Christmas dinner with entertainment and art sponsored by Appleton City High School. This dinner is for all senior citizens of our community and will be hosted in the Appleton City Elementary School gym on Wednesday, December 19 at 11:30 a.m. (Doors will open at 11:00 a.m.) They would greatly appreciate you showing up and allowing them to serve you on that day.
