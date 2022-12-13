ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

cbs19news

UVA Health presented with $35,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

"Welcome Santa" Christmas parade at Lake Monticello

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Monticello had their annual "Welcome Santa" Christmas parade on Sunday. For the second year, hundreds of people watched as roughly seven departments from every station in Fluvanna County circled around Lake Monticello during a 10-mile parade route. Nearly 75 to 100 members from...
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA
cbs19news

Small Town Big Crime: Rob Hourihan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each month Small Town Big Crime highlights unsolved cases across Central Virginia. CBS19 partnered with two former CBS19 reporters, Courtenay Stuart, and Rachel Ryan. This month they took a look at the case of Rob Hourihan, the Fluvanna county man who has been missing since April of 2011.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Holiday Christmas Toy Drive raised over $4,000 this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Holiday Christmas Toy Drive happened at the Barbers Den on Sunday. It all start during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to support and uplift the community during the hard times that many people faced. Some of the gifts that were given...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Conexus helps local kids see clearly

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “A lot of the kids are seeing clearly for the first time in their life,” said CEO and President Tim Gresham. Seeing clearly is something about twenty five percent students struggle with. The main goal of Conexus is to remove vision as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
proclaimerscv.com

Three New $500 Relief Payments Coming In The New Year

Three New $500 Relief Payments Coming In The New Year. THREE states offered direct payment to their residents to provide some help for their much-needed financial relief. Residents in New Mexico, Kansas, and Virginia can expect to receive next year some payments sometimes once plans are finalized. The following states...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washington Examiner

The legacy media failed in Loudoun

Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

