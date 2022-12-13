Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA Health presented with $35,000
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
cbs19news
"Welcome Santa" Christmas parade at Lake Monticello
LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Monticello had their annual "Welcome Santa" Christmas parade on Sunday. For the second year, hundreds of people watched as roughly seven departments from every station in Fluvanna County circled around Lake Monticello during a 10-mile parade route. Nearly 75 to 100 members from...
The touching reason these folks handed out presents to Richmond families
The Brothers Concerned for Gilpin group hosted their second annual holiday event Saturday at the Gilpin Community Center in Richmond.
cbs19news
Small Town Big Crime: Rob Hourihan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each month Small Town Big Crime highlights unsolved cases across Central Virginia. CBS19 partnered with two former CBS19 reporters, Courtenay Stuart, and Rachel Ryan. This month they took a look at the case of Rob Hourihan, the Fluvanna county man who has been missing since April of 2011.
cbs19news
Holiday Christmas Toy Drive raised over $4,000 this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Holiday Christmas Toy Drive happened at the Barbers Den on Sunday. It all start during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to support and uplift the community during the hard times that many people faced. Some of the gifts that were given...
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Conexus helps local kids see clearly
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “A lot of the kids are seeing clearly for the first time in their life,” said CEO and President Tim Gresham. Seeing clearly is something about twenty five percent students struggle with. The main goal of Conexus is to remove vision as...
proclaimerscv.com
Three New $500 Relief Payments Coming In The New Year
Three New $500 Relief Payments Coming In The New Year. THREE states offered direct payment to their residents to provide some help for their much-needed financial relief. Residents in New Mexico, Kansas, and Virginia can expect to receive next year some payments sometimes once plans are finalized. The following states...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Washington Examiner
The legacy media failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
