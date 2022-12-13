ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, AR

Kait 8

Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Benton County deputy killed in crash during Wreaths Across America escort

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy is dead after an on-duty motorcycle escort crash in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 17. The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette. He was involved in a crash on SE Walton Blvd. near Interstate 49, while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to BCSO.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving

ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
FORT SMITH, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
5NEWS

Salvation Army NWA over $40,000 short of fundraising goal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is seeking donations for its annual "Red Kettle Campaign" as it falls short of over $40,000 from its fundraising goal for 2022. According to a release from the Salvation Army of NWA, there are less than two weeks left...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tyson planning to open childcare facility in 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is planning to open a state-of-the-art childcare center for infants and preschoolers of team members in 2023. The facility will be used to provide care for more than 200 children of Northwest Arkansas team members and will be located near Tyson's world headquarters campus in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

