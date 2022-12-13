Read full article on original website
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be ExcitedCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
The City of Fayetteville offices closed for Christmas Eve
The City of Fayetteville announced that its offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. Also, the offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.
Rogers to increase rates for trash, recycling services
Getting trash picked up in Rogers will soon cost more.
Benton County deputy killed in crash during Wreaths Across America escort
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy is dead after an on-duty motorcycle escort crash in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 17. The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette. He was involved in a crash on SE Walton Blvd. near Interstate 49, while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to BCSO.
Van Buren schools installing automatic locks
The Van Buren School District is in the final stages of installing automatic locks on its doors.
$500,000 awarded to Fort Smith father from gas station lottery ticket
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize today from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Folks—who is married with two children—plans to buy a house for his family with his winnings. He bought the ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart on 8401 Highway...
Fort Smith police found an 86-year-old woman last seen at the airport
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The woman has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 15. She was last known to be at the Fort Smith Regional Airport at around 1:30 p.m....
Fayetteville Starbucks joins national strike after company closes some unionized stores
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starbucks locations on Wedington and Martin Luther King (MLK) Boulevard have joined a national three-day labor strike after the closing of some unionized stores across the country. This is the second major strike by the company within a month. According to a press release from Starbucks...
Littering causes Fayetteville hotel to pause construction
The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville was issued a stop work order after construction caused polystyrene foam to fill the streets nearby.
Cherokee Nation gives $500,000 to Roland Oklahoma for water tower upgrades
ROLAND, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with Roland Oklahoma officials on Friday, Dec. 9 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a $500,000 project that aims to provide better water storage and capacity in the city. The project aims to construct a 500,000-gallon water tower and repair an...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
okcfox.com
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Salvation Army NWA over $40,000 short of fundraising goal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is seeking donations for its annual "Red Kettle Campaign" as it falls short of over $40,000 from its fundraising goal for 2022. According to a release from the Salvation Army of NWA, there are less than two weeks left...
KHBS
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith woman found safe
Fort Smith police requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale
An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
Crash, diesel fuel burn delaying traffic on I-49 south
Multiple accidents Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork are causing significant traffic delays with all lanes currently impacted.
Tyson planning to open childcare facility in 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is planning to open a state-of-the-art childcare center for infants and preschoolers of team members in 2023. The facility will be used to provide care for more than 200 children of Northwest Arkansas team members and will be located near Tyson's world headquarters campus in Springdale.
KHBS
NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
