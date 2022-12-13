ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

247Sports

GSU Lands Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown

Georgia State Football continues to stay hot one week ahead of the Signing Day as the Panthers add former Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown from the Transfer Portal. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Brown is a 6'1, 230lbs Inside Linebacker who played in five games in 2022...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick

Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mile High Stadium Announcement

One big plus to a team getting a new, ultra-wealthy owner is a new willingness to make big investments in stadium renovations. That appears to be the case for the Denver Broncos with new owner Rob Walton. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team has announced plans for $100...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Outsider.com

49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes NFL History in Second Career Start

If Brock Purdy was ever going to go down in the NFL history books, surely it would’ve been for being the last pick in the 2022 Draft — also known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”. Up until three weeks ago, that was Purdy’s claim to fame — save the Iowa State faithful who watched him in college. An injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, however, has opened an opportunity for Purdy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

$100 million in upgrades coming to Broncos’ stadium

Some think that new ownership of the Denver Broncos eventually will build a new stadium. Until then, some upgrades will be made to the current one. The team has announced that $100 million in improvements are coming to the home stadium, the biggest improvement since the venue opened 22 years ago.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Examining the Real Culprit in Broncos' Sustained Injury Woes

Over the recent years, the Denver Broncos have dealt with many injuries, with 2022 featuring an extremely high number. That elephant in the room is worth scrutinizing, as well as the specifics of Denver's bad injury luck. Who's to blame for the Broncos' injury epidemic? The Broncos are poised to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
