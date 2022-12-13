Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
247Sports
GSU Lands Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown
Georgia State Football continues to stay hot one week ahead of the Signing Day as the Panthers add former Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown from the Transfer Portal. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Brown is a 6'1, 230lbs Inside Linebacker who played in five games in 2022...
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Yardbarker
Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick
Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
247Sports
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
NFL World Reacts To Mile High Stadium Announcement
One big plus to a team getting a new, ultra-wealthy owner is a new willingness to make big investments in stadium renovations. That appears to be the case for the Denver Broncos with new owner Rob Walton. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team has announced plans for $100...
How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers (Anti-analysis)
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were exploiting a tiny half-inch loophole in the rules to gain an advantage in the kicking game -- until the NFL banned it this week. Bill Belichick must be so proud -- or mad that he didn’t think of it first. Alas,...
See it on the big screen: Broncos to spend $100 million on stadium improvements
DENVER — The Broncos are going on seven years of trying to fix their team, and they’re worse now than they were when the project started. Perhaps the team will better execute its plan to upgrade its stadium. Following a league vote of approval Wednesday to help secure...
Report: GM George Paton Safe, Wanted to Wait on Wilson Extension
A new report has George Paton "100% safe" as GM of the Denver Broncos.
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers QB Brock Purdy Makes NFL History in Second Career Start
If Brock Purdy was ever going to go down in the NFL history books, surely it would’ve been for being the last pick in the 2022 Draft — also known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”. Up until three weeks ago, that was Purdy’s claim to fame — save the Iowa State faithful who watched him in college. An injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, however, has opened an opportunity for Purdy.
Sporting News
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
Look: Denver Broncos Unveil Plans For $100 Million Upgrade To Empower Field
A record-breaking $100 million upgrade to Denver's Empower Field is scheduled to begin construction at the end of this season, the Broncos announced in a statement this Wednesday. The largest capital investment in the history of the stadium will include improvements to videoboards, technology ...
NBC Sports
$100 million in upgrades coming to Broncos’ stadium
Some think that new ownership of the Denver Broncos eventually will build a new stadium. Until then, some upgrades will be made to the current one. The team has announced that $100 million in improvements are coming to the home stadium, the biggest improvement since the venue opened 22 years ago.
Yardbarker
Examining the Real Culprit in Broncos' Sustained Injury Woes
Over the recent years, the Denver Broncos have dealt with many injuries, with 2022 featuring an extremely high number. That elephant in the room is worth scrutinizing, as well as the specifics of Denver's bad injury luck. Who's to blame for the Broncos' injury epidemic? The Broncos are poised to...
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
