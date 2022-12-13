ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

Remains found in Lee confirmed to be Meghan Marohn

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXPSc_0jhPZRE600

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified remains found in September in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York teacher that went missing in March.

Remains found in Lee presumed to be missing New York teacher

The office was able to identify Marohn through dental records and forensic anthropological examination. A toxicology test found the presence of THC and organic products of decomposition. The cause and manner of her death are still unknown at this time due to the condition of the remains.

Crews from Lee Police, Lee Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Lee Barracks, Massachusetts State Police K9 and Airwing, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team spent several months searching for Marohn after she was reported missing on March 29.

A person discovered her remains on September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Police are still investigating but evidence collected so far does not suggest foul play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Remains Positively Identified as Missing New York Teacher

LEE, Mass. — Remains found in Lee in September have been positively identified as missing New York State teacher Meghan Marohn. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released the findings on Tuesday but was unable to determine cause and manner of death because of the condition of the remains.
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs

WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
BLANDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

West Springfield woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton.  A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening. 
CHARLTON, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy