Osage County, MO

Bird flu confirmed in Osage County turkey flock

By Ryan Shiner
 5 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Federal officials confirmed there is bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, the Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a Tuesday press release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of bird flu in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.

Bird flu is deadly in domesticated poultry. Department of Agriculture veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated. The depopulated birds did not enter the food supply.

All poultry producers are encouraged to tighten their biosecurity practices. Producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office.

Bird flu does not present a food safety risk. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Always properly handle poultry products and cook those products to proper temperatures.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of bird flu viruses have been detected in the United States.

Updates will be posted on the Department of Agriculture’s website .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

