Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
zycrypto.com

Binance.US To Pay $1.02 Billion To Get Insolvent Voyager Digital’s Assets

Binance.US, the American entity of the eponymous global exchange, has agreed to buy the assets of the now-bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital for a whopping $1.022 billion. A Monday announcement notes that Binance.US emerged as the “highest and best bid” for its assets. Binance.US Wins Bid To...
zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Holders Impressed With 655% Gains, FTT At Rock Bottom Following Scandal

After the collapse of FTX, its native token, FTT, hit rock bottom. In just a few weeks, its value has crashed from $25 to $1.60, with many holders expecting the token to collapse altogether. But while FTT has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Orbeon Protocol’s native token, ORBN, is reaching all-time highs following a price increase from $0.004 to $0.030. This article will explore what will happen to the price of FTT and the potential ORBN has to hit 30x in value in 2023.
CoinTelegraph

Approach with caution: US banking regulator’s crypto warning

A United States banking industry regulator warned banks of the “emerging risks” of cryptocurrencies saying the sector should take a “cautious approach” and seek permission in some cases when engaging with crypto or crypto firms. Citing “dislocations” in the crypto market over 2022, the Office of...
zycrypto.com

HedgeUP vs. XDC Network vs. BSV; Which Will Have The Biggest Growth In 2023?

HedgeUp is a new cryptocurrency platform that will introduce alternative assets for its users. It will be powered by the $HDUP cryptocurrency currently available on presale. XDC Network (XDC) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are other cryptocurrencies that are extremely popular among users. Which of these altcoins could provide the highest yields in 2023? Let’s find out.
zycrypto.com

What to Expect from Bitcoin in 2023 — the Bullish and the Bearish

Just a year ago, the cryptocurrency market recorded one of the best yearly runs Bitcoin has ever had. While bearish calls were made early into 2021, Bitcoin bulls pushed prices to a staggering $68,000 in November of the same year. Where is Bitcoin headed in 2023?; The bearish. Positive sentiments...
CoinTelegraph

Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized

South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
TheStreet

Crypto: Founder of Bankrupt Celsius Calls on Elon Musk For Help

Celsius Network was among the prominent crypto firms to file for bankruptcy during the liquidity crunch within the fledgling blockchain-powered financial-services industry last summer. The crypto lender was also among the very first firms to suspend customer withdrawals in mid-June, before finally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a bit more...
zycrypto.com

Coinbase Waives USDT to USDC Conversion Fees Shortly After Binance Ditched USDC

The USDC stablecoin saga continues as leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase attempts to ease the conversion process of USDT holders looking to convert their USDT to USDC. The onlooker brand strategic move comes not long after Binance halted all of the USDC trading pairs on its platform. The war between Stablecoins...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole

SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...

