Payroll-processing business owner charged in Cleveland in check scheme that netted $150 million, prosecutors say

On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO