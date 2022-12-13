Payroll-processing business owner charged in Cleveland in check scheme that netted $150 million, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
Tubesteak
3d ago
So the guys been out 3 years cooperating with the Feds. Squealing on those who helped or knew about this scheme helping him no doubt. Now going to plead guilty go to a Federal prison while the lower guys go to regular prison. Unbelievable letting him stay out for 3 years.
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
WNDU
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who allegedly ran a check kiting scheme for years caused a total financial loss of nearly $150 million, according to court documents. 69-year-old Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg on Tuesday got an idea of how much time he may have to spend paying for his financial crimes.
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local defense attorney is under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards seized suspected drugs on him inside the jail late Thursday, according to sources. The sources say the attorney was stopped as he tried to enter the jail to visit an inmate, and guards found...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Canton man freed after four years in prison as prosecutors say they charged the wrong person
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Canton man imprisoned since 2018 for a crime he maintains he didn’t commit was released on Wednesday after prosecutors admitted they charged the wrong man. A judge vacated the conviction based on an agreement between the man’s lawyers and Stark County prosecutors acknowledging his...
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
cleveland.com
Former Cleveland city worker pleads guilty to running drug ring that poured 1,100 pounds of cocaine into city
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former Cleveland waste collection employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a cocaine ring that brought in more than a half-ton of cocaine to the city from a Mexican drug cartel. Christopher Ficklin, 49, of Cleveland Heights will likely be sentenced to 12 years in prison as...
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
In interview, Dwayne Brooks maintains innocence from prison
As he sits in prison, waiting to learn if a Cuyahoga County judge will grant his request for a new trial, Dwayne Brooks has new hope that his claims of innocence are finally being heard.
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
Lorain man convicted of trafficking fentanyl gets over 11 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Lorain man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the possession and distribution of fentanyl has been sentenced by a federal judge to more than 11 years in prison. Juan Torres Saez, 39, was arrested in February after investigators linked him to two packages...
Intoxicated woman refuses to pay tab: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m. a bank employee reported that a person attempted to open an account using a fraudulent check. Officers determined the person with the check is the victim of a check fraud scam and are investigating. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Dec. 6 at 3:10 p.m....
Woman purchases $1,450 in gift cards in AT&T phone scam: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Hit-skip suspect located, arrested on old but active warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Follow-up investigation (hit-skip), failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, warrant served: I-271, Shaker Boulevard. Police located the suspect in a Dec. 6 evening rush hour hit-and-run on the freeway involving three cars with no injuries and told him that if...
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Cuyahoga County tops 200 homicides for the third consecutive year, for first time in 40 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will top 200 homicides for the third straight year, something that officials say hasn’t happened in 40 years. What appears to set this year apart is the way victims are dying: They suffer from much more violence. “Deaths due to gun violence are...
Man accused of killing Louisiana woman with assault rifle arrested in Akron: US Marshals
A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.
