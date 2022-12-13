ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Payroll-processing business owner charged in Cleveland in check scheme that netted $150 million, prosecutors say

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Tubesteak
3d ago

So the guys been out 3 years cooperating with the Feds. Squealing on those who helped or knew about this scheme helping him no doubt. Now going to plead guilty go to a Federal prison while the lower guys go to regular prison. Unbelievable letting him stay out for 3 years.

Cleveland.com

Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman purchases $1,450 in gift cards in AT&T phone scam: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
BEREA, OH
