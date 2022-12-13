Salvation Army asking for help in reaching red kettle goal for 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Salvation Army is asking for help in reaching it’s red kettle goal for 2022.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser every year.

According to The Salvation Army, “Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Lafayette.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Call (337)235-2407 to sign-up to volunteer.

Lieutenant Thomas Johnson of The Salvation Army said, “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by inflation and high gas prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $200,000. We have currently raised $70,129 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

