ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Salvation Army asking for help in reaching red kettle goal for 2022

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiYaw_0jhPZ0iy00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Salvation Army is asking for help in reaching it’s red kettle goal for 2022.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser every year.

Lafayette police arrest man at restaurant, employees held down suspect during robbery

According to The Salvation Army, “Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Lafayette.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Call (337)235-2407 to sign-up to volunteer.

Lieutenant Thomas Johnson of The Salvation Army said, “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by inflation and high gas prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $200,000. We have currently raised $70,129 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Winner of Jingle All the Way giveaway announced

(KLFY) — The winner of KLFY’s Jingle All the Way giveaway is Joy Sprankle. Joy will get a $500 gift card to use at American Factory Direct Furniture, located at 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Thank you to all who entered.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
NASDAQ

15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Winners selected in KLFY Christmas Dinner giveaway

(KLFY) — Five lucky winners have been announced in the KLFY Christmas Dinner Giveaway contest. One winner was selected from each of the five Piggly Wiggly locations in Acadiana. The winners will each receive $100 Piggly Wiggly gift cards. The winners from the respective Piggly Wiggly stores are:. Scott...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when

Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy