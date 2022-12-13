Read full article on original website
Ellison schedules public hearings on proposed Sanford Health-Fairview merger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has released the dates and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Ellison will hold four public meetings in Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington, and Grand Rapids in January 2023.
Noem cabinet secretary resigns after questions about use of grant money
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s office said...
2023-25 Watercraft Registrations
North Dakota watercraft owners should note that 2023 is the first year of a new three-year registration period. Watercraft registrations must be renewed online by visiting My Account at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. A credit card is required. The price to register motorboats in...
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
Minnesota DNR using grant to restore moose habitat
PROCTOR, Minn. – State wildlife officials will use a $443,000 federal grant to try to find more places for moose to live in northeastern Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources’ Kelly Straka said they’re looking for 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres of habitat restoration initiative. The ideal area would have new vegetation and young trees and older forest land.
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-December 19, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time during the week checking anglers and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling without a license, trapping without a license, extra line, failure to transfer ownership, and littering. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West)...
Winning $1.8M Gopher 5 ticket sold in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Lottery says the $1.8 million jackpot has been won for the Gopher 5 game – one of the top five biggest prizes in the game’s history. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 27 West Birch Street in...
