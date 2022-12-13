ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

740thefan.com

Ellison schedules public hearings on proposed Sanford Health-Fairview merger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has released the dates and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Ellison will hold four public meetings in Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington, and Grand Rapids in January 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Noem cabinet secretary resigns after questions about use of grant money

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s office said...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

2023-25 Watercraft Registrations

North Dakota watercraft owners should note that 2023 is the first year of a new three-year registration period. Watercraft registrations must be renewed online by visiting My Account at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. A credit card is required. The price to register motorboats in...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR using grant to restore moose habitat

PROCTOR, Minn. – State wildlife officials will use a $443,000 federal grant to try to find more places for moose to live in northeastern Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources’ Kelly Straka said they’re looking for 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres of habitat restoration initiative. The ideal area would have new vegetation and young trees and older forest land.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-December 19, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time during the week checking anglers and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling without a license, trapping without a license, extra line, failure to transfer ownership, and littering. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West)...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Winning $1.8M Gopher 5 ticket sold in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Lottery says the $1.8 million jackpot has been won for the Gopher 5 game – one of the top five biggest prizes in the game’s history. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 27 West Birch Street in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN

