Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales

Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Elks Lodge announces inaugural Freedom Ball to benefit veteran programs

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Colonel Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announced the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Laurel Ridge Levee extension bids received, parish looks to 2023

During the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Dec. 15 in Gonzales, Parish President Clint Cointment said in his report the bid opening for the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was held earlier in the day. He reported three bids were received and the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner agency in the...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine

Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements. McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year. The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain

Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction

Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRFD: 1 adult, 2 children injured in fire at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and two children were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

