Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
brproud.com
Plans to redevelop Capitol High School move ahead as school board approves nonprofit creation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans for the redevelopment of Capitol High School forge ahead as the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) unanimously approved the creation of a nonprofit to start work. The nonprofit will be responsible for designing management, operation, and facilities development for the school....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Elks Lodge announces inaugural Freedom Ball to benefit veteran programs
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Colonel Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announced the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Laurel Ridge Levee extension bids received, parish looks to 2023
During the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Dec. 15 in Gonzales, Parish President Clint Cointment said in his report the bid opening for the Laurel Ridge Levee extension was held earlier in the day. He reported three bids were received and the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner agency in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish animal shelter seeks donations as cold weather sets in
After the first day of winter Dec. 21, forecasters expect a trend of cold temperatures in south Louisiana. Ahead of the winter chill, Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, has been preparing to keep its facility warm with diesel heaters, heat lamps, and blankets. Cara's House has been asking for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Fish Bayou control structure project featured in engineering magazine
Civil + Structural Engineer magazine highlighted Ascension Parish's Fish Bayou control structure for Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake flood risk reduction improvements. McKim & Creed Inc. started the project Aug. 17, 2021 and completed it Sept. 27 of this year. The project team included: Kimberly Koehl, P.E.; Glenn G. Shaheen...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain
Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
theadvocate.com
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
brproud.com
$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
pelicanpostonline.com
Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction
Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
brproud.com
Metro council votes to increase garbage and recycling fee by nearly $13
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to keep garbage collection pickup at twice a week, but this will cost people $12.50 more monthly. The current monthly fee is $23 a month. The council also has the option to cut down services...
theadvocate.com
What does East Baton Rouge think my home is worth? How do I calculate my taxes?
Louisiana law requires that all land, commercial or residential, be assessed at 10 percent of its market value. Residential buildings are assessed at 10 percent of their market value and commercial buildings are assessed at 15 percent. What is the value of my home?. To determine what the city-parish considers...
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
BRFD: 1 adult, 2 children injured in fire at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and two children were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
