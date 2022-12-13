12-foot tiger shark bites swimmer in Hawaii, hospitalizing him, officials say

A reported 12-foot tiger shark bit a man in his 60s at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in Hawaii, officials say.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to a hospital in serious condition with bites to his hips and buttocks, KITV reported.

Warning signs have been posted on nearby beaches, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release. The agency did not release his name or injuries.

The man was swimming about 50 yards offshore when the attack took place at 8:15 am. Tuesday, Dec. 13, HawaiiNewsNow reported.

Shark may have attacked Washington woman who vanished off Hawaii beach, state says

Marine scientist almost dives into tiger shark’s open mouth, video shows. ‘We laughed’

‘Grateful to be alive.’ Shark bites surfer off Northern California beach, officials say