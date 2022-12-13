ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

12-foot tiger shark bites swimmer in Hawaii, hospitalizing him, officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A reported 12-foot tiger shark bit a man in his 60s at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in Hawaii, officials say.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to a hospital in serious condition with bites to his hips and buttocks, KITV reported.

Warning signs have been posted on nearby beaches, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release. The agency did not release his name or injuries.

The man was swimming about 50 yards offshore when the attack took place at 8:15 am. Tuesday, Dec. 13, HawaiiNewsNow reported.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

