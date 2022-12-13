Read full article on original website
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 15 hours...
Review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol expected by end of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee gave an update on the independent review of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s lethal injection protocol. In May, Tennessee retained former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct the review after a man’s execution was delayed at the eleventh hour. The...
Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals
Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
Commencement time in Tennessee: UT graduation ceremonies celebrate unique stories
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
Polly the Rhino
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report released, Apartment fire in West Knoxville, Vols...
Wreaths Across America happening tomorrow
Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report released, Apartment fire in West Knoxville, Vols begin Orange Bowl practice. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new...
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bear videos usually come from downtown Gatlinburg, but on Monday, a video captured a bear in downtown Knoxville. In the video, a bear casually strolls across the street near the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville. The video is from Monday morning before dawn and by 7:00...
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Roundball Roundup: Tribe...
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
