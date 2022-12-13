ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Carscoops

One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
13abc.com

Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash

A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI

