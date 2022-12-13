Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages
Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages. The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
Dearborn Police search for a Dodge Durango and its driver after hit-and-run
Dearborn Police are investigating after a driver hit a teenager and fled the scene Thursday afternoon. Surveillance footage shows an older model blue Dodge Durango, and witnesses described the driver as an African American woman.
Police descend on auto shop, trap and arrest auto theft suspect after chase in Troy
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jonathan Carlson, who witnessed the incident, reported that it came to an end in auto body shop parking lot, at the corner of Maple and Crooks Rd., where police blocked the suspect in.
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
Carscoops
One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015, and cops are rarely charged
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
13abc.com
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
Search for missing teens leads to site of north Toledo arson, two bodies found
TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing Toledo teens has led to the scene of a house fire earlier this month in north Toledo, where authorities discovered two bodies, police said at a Thursday-evening news conference. Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said officials have not yet been able...
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
Detroit News
Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash
A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
Investigation unfolding in Livonia after semi truck driver allegedly shot at other motorist while on I-96
Police said I-96 in Wayne County will be shut down Friday morning in search of evidence after a semi truck driver was accused of shooting a gun at another motorist while on the freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County. Police told Local 4 that the crash started as a traffic stop when the man behind the wheel was a suspect in a domestic violence complaint. Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
