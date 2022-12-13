ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Fauci responds to Elon Musk: Twitter a ‘cesspool of misinformation’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Eaxy_0jhPYE6W00

President Biden’s chief medical adviser, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, brushed aside criticism from Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, who has drawn widespread criticism with comments on policies on the platform.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Fauci said during an appearance on Andrea Mitchell’s daytime show on MSNBC when asked about Musk. “I mean, yeah, he has a big megaphone, but, I mean, the Twittersphere as it is has really gone berserk lately. It’s kind of become almost a cesspool of misinformation.”

Musk on Sunday, in a tweet, called to prosecute Fauci, who has emerged as a target of right-wing outrage during the coronavirus pandemic and whom congressional Republicans have teased an investigation of.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter , mocking Fauci, later sharing a meme edited to show Fauci telling Biden, “Just one more lockdown, my king.”

During a separate appearance on political pundit David Axelrod’s podcast, Fauci said of Musk, “I don’t respond to him.”

“I don’t pay any attention to him because that’s merely a distraction,” he said. “And if you get drawn into that, and I have to be honest, that cesspool of interaction … there’s no value added to that, David. It doesn’t help anything.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 945

Ron Ziemba
5d ago

I have a feeling time will not be kind to Fauci. Thanks to Musk we're going to find out a lot about him and Democrat suppression of speech. Thanks Elon! real American hero!

Reply(143)
301
ClickClickBoom
5d ago

Fauci killed more than 6 million people, because he continued Gain of Function research in China, after he was Told to cease All Gain of Function research. I'm with Musk, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci" 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

Reply(105)
191
Andy215
5d ago

so let me get this straight.. Twitter was full of correct information when it praised Dr fauci and the democrats. but now that the truth is coming out Twitter is now "a cesspool of misinformation" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 wild. anytime anything doesn't agree with us, let's just discredit them. 💁‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(17)
163
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Futurism

Beloved Actor George Takei Absolutely Skewers Elon Musk

No one — we repeat: no one — had a busier weekend than Elon Musk and his ever-feverish thumbs. Between getting booed off the stage during a Dave Chapelle show and still helming multiple companies, the Twitter CEO is still making plenty of time to mock the trans community, exacerbate COVID-denialism, and call for the prosecution of former US Medical Chief Anthony Fauci — all in one unfortunate, sneering, five-word tweet.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Hill

The Hill

817K+
Followers
91K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy