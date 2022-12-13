ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke admits she has $2.9K in bank account & begs ex Sean for $10K in alimony in nasty divorce

By Diana Cooper
 4 days ago

REAL Housewives of Orange County star has provided shocking details of her bank account and former lavish lifestyle in new divorce documents obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun.

Two months after filing for divorce, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 45, has also alleged in court filings that her once-amicable relationship with her ex, Sean Burke, has taken a turn for the worse and he's become "increasingly aggressive" toward the reality TV star.

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=4Ygn9b_0jhPYBSL00
Braunwyn Windham-Burke detailed how her "lavish lifestyle" and bank account significantly changed since separating from her ex, Sean Burke Credit: BRAVO
http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=2075z9_0jhPYBSL00
Sean and Braunwyn's marital problems played out on RHOC Credit: Bravo

Braunwyn, who was a cast member on seasons 14 and 15 of RHOC, wrote in court docs: "I am unemployed. Except for two years during our nearly 23-year marriage, I have stayed home to care for our seven children.

"I have relied on the Respondent for all financial security since I was 20 years old. I have relied on Respondent to make all financial decisions for 23 years and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.

"Recently, Respondent stopped providing any support to me and I am unable to provide for my own support or the support of our children. I have had to rely on [a] family member to assist in meeting my basic living expenses and even expenses for our children."

In a filed income and expense declaration, the Real Housewives notably admits to having just $2,900 in cash and checking and savings accounts.

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=1RAaWS_0jhPYBSL00
http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=0K0Z49_0jhPYBSL00

Her average monthly expenses cost $25,750 - $10,000 of which is for rent in Newport Beach, California.

The mom of seven, who is very involved in the LGBTQ+ community and is a big advocate of sobriety, compared her income to her former spouse's.

In the court docs, Braunwyn says she believes Sean, 49, earns more than $65,000 per month gross income working as President and COO for one company. She also says he receives income of $10,000 per month from another.

LAVISH LIFESTYLE

The former couple "enjoyed an upper-middle-class lifestyle," per the docs, but now Braunwyn is left with living a life that's nowhere near "the standard of living" established during their 23-year marriage.

For one, she says she now drives a Lincoln Navigator and her former hubby drove "brand new Mercedes and BMW automobiles."

They would throw "lavish birthday parties for the children" and they traveled together during the wintertime to destinations like Beaver Creek, Colorado, for ski lessons for the kids. They would also spend four to six weeks in Kauai, Hawaii, each summer.

She added: "We traveled with the children to Europe, Miami, Puerto Rico, New York, and many other island vacations.

"We would dine out weekly at restaurants such as Mastros, Javier's, and Marmalade, where our average check exceeded $500.00."

The ex-Bravo star continued: "We had two nannies and a full-time housekeeper. I had a private trainer, and a stylist that would come to the house monthly and had my hair and makeup done regularly.

"I enjoyed a [shopping] budget and bought luxury handbags."

Given all the detailed facts, Braunwyn is requesting the court award her temporary spousal support in an amount no less than $10,000 per month.

She's also requesting Sean contribute $10,000 toward her attorney's fees and costs, and for child support, but leaving it up to the court to determine the amount per guidelines.

SEAN RESPONDS

On November 28, a few weeks after Braunwyn filed for divorce in mid-October, Sean filed his response to the dissolution.

In a shocking twist, Sean is requesting the court consider alimony being paid to himself. He checked off the box for spousal support to be payable to Braunwyn and also to "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to Respondent."

In addition, he's counteracting Braunwyn's request to pay her attorney fees, and instead, he's asking that they each pay their own.

Also, he's asking the court to waive his court fees, but they denied this because he has "sufficient income to pay reasonable court fees."

Braunwyn and Sean, who both cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce, are aligned with sharing the children as they're both requesting joint legal and physical custody.

Their children - Bella, 22; Rowan, 20; Jacob, 17; twins Caden and Curren, 9; Koa, 8; and Hazel, 4 - are on a "week on, week off basis" with each of their parents, per the docs.

'ANGRY ENVIRONMENT'

Braunwyn noted: "Until recently, the Respondent and I have communicated well regarding the needs of our children and have had a successful co-parenting relationship.

"We have been able to adopt a nesting system where one parent stays in the family home with the children in alternate weeks to provide a stable and consistent environment for them.

"This arrangement worked well until the Respondent was served the Summons and Petition in this matter."

She then alleged that Sean became "increasingly aggressive" toward her, and not only that, his girlfriend, whose name was not disclosed, has also become aggressive, "making threats to me via text, calling me very derogatory names."

Braunwyn, who is now dating Jennifer Spinner, says she will present the texts received from Sean in court.

She further stated: "Although I am hopeful that the Respondent and I can resume a good, cooperative, and communicative co-parenting arrangement, until and unless that happens, I believe it may be in the children's best interests to reside primarily with me and have custodial periods of time with the Respondent where we can maintain separate residences and create a more healthy and less angry environment for the children.

"I would hope this would just be a transitionary period where we can learn to move on in a cooperative and amicable manner."

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=24wzm8_0jhPYBSL00http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=2Bpmw3_0jhPYBSL00

In an exclusive statement to The U.S. Sun, Braunwyn and Sean shared: "As many separated people can relate to, things were upsetting for everyone during the early stages of our divorce. However, we are working together toward a path forward for not only our children’s sake, but for the integrity of a 25+ yearlong companionship. We are looking forward to spending the holidays together with our children."

The Burkes will hash things out in a court-appointed mediation that will take place in January, followed by a scheduled hearing in February, 2023.

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=4OZ099_0jhPYBSL00
Braunwyn and Sean went on many luxurious family trips during their 23-year marriage Credit: Instagram
http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=0zbiM6_0jhPYBSL00
The former couple share seven children together Credit: Instagram
http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=3ixfNz_0jhPYBSL00
Braunwyn is now dating girlfriend Jennifer Spinner Credit: Braunwyn Winham-Burke/Instagram

Comments / 44

Truth Teller
3d ago

Unbelievable! I don’t know why men don’t see this coming! I’m a part of the manosohere and I hold these guys equally responsible and complicit in these situations/predicaments!

Reply
8
ChaarieG
3d ago

Women, if you are MARRIED, and you AGREE to stay home to care for the children, please learn about and be aware of ALL of the finances coming into your household, and your spouse's business dealings. Just in case anything transpires. She was there 23 years and CLUELESS ‼

Reply(7)
6
ZXOfficianado
2d ago

Sad this is part of a NewsBreak drama series. She needs to get a job and deal with it. He needs to work his job and provide reasonably for the kids under 18. No one "needs" trips to Colorado, vacations around the world or to be in the Cali crowd.

Reply
3
