Lenny Hochstein claims Lisa was romancing 2 men at Halloween bash

By Leah Bitsky
 5 days ago

Lenny Hochstein claimed that his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, invited two men she was romancing to their Halloween party in October.

In court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six, Lenny claimed, “Not only did [Lisa] invite over 100 guests of her own choosing to the party, [Lisa] also invited at least two male guests who [Lisa] has been romantically involved with during the pendency of this dissolution proceeding, if not earlier.”

The self-proclaimed “Boob God,” 56, also shut down Lisa’s accusation that he spent $100,000 on the spooky soirée but couldn’t provide support for her and their children.

“[Lenny] maintains that [Lisa] not only attended the Halloween party which [he] hosted at the parties’ former Marital Home on Saturday evening, Oct. 29, 2022 but [Lisa] also hosted the annual party and invited over one hundred (100) guests,” the court documents state.

The filing continued, “[Lenny] spent approximately $540,000.00 to host the party and not the sum of ‘approximately $100,000.00’ as falsely alleged by [Lisa.]”

Lenny Hochstein called out his estranged wife, Lisa, for allegedly inviting two men she was romantically linked with to their joint Halloween party in October.
Their joint Halloween bash came five months after Lenny filed to divorce Lisa after 12 years of marriage.

Lenny sought to end his marriage to Lisa shortly after Page Six broke the news that the “Real Housewives of Miami” star confronted Lenny while he was out clubbing with his now-girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

A source told us at the time that “a drink was thrown” during the nightclub “smackdown” that sparked cheating rumors.

The next week, Lenny seemed to confirm the rumors when he was spotted getting handsy with Mazepa outside a Miami restaurant.

Lenny denied that he spent $100,000 on the Halloween party.
Lisa claimed she was “blindsided” by Lenny’s relationship with the Instagram model, though both Mazepa and the plastic surgeon maintain that she was well aware of their relationship.

Lenny alleged that their breakup couldn’t be a surprise because they “were sleeping in separate bedrooms,” while Mazepa claimed to Page Six that Lisa was “fully aware” they were going out.

Things turned nasty when Mazepa accused Lisa of bullying her online and filed for a restraining order against the reality TV star in June.

But last week, Page Six exclusively reported that a judge dismissed Mazepa’s request.

Mazepa slammed the judge’s decision , claiming that Lisa admitted to creating troll accounts to attack Mazepa on social media.

Meanwhile, divorce proceedings between Lenny and Lisa are heating up.

Page Six revealed that Lenny accused Lisa of spending $9,000 on designer items in just one week after Lisa claimed that she wasn’t able to buy diapers for their kids. The duo shares two children: Logan, 7, and Elle, 2.

To make matters worse, Lenny was caught on a “RHOM” hot mic ripping into Lisa and sharing that he was about to be single.

“In a couple of months, I might be single, too,” he was heard saying.

He also said of Lisa, “I do anything I want, whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back.”

Lisa responded on “Watch What Happens Life,” telling Andy Cohen this week that she was “devastated” and “shocked.”

Lisa’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Additional reporting by Francesca Bacardi.

