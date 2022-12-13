ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

khqa.com

New laws coming to Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
Gas prices down in Illinois according to GasBuddy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas continues to drop in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. Prices in Illinois are 73.1 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
