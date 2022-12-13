Read full article on original website
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
100 Angel Tree donations still need to be returned before distribution day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All of the angel trees have been taken to help those in need throughout the community, but now the Salvation Army needs 100 of those orders to be returned. The tree donations were supposed to be returned two days ago. 377 families will be receiving...
Enterprise park and recreation employee presented award
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Enterprise Parks and Recreation awards employee at a district-wide banquet in Dothan. On Thursday, Enterprise Parks and Rec. Supervisor, James Foster, was awarded ‘Maintenance Staff of the Year’. He joined the department as a Building Maintenance Supervisor in May 2006. His peers recognized...
Volunteers needed to help with huge food giveaway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Volunteers are needed for a huge food giveaway that will be taking place next week. The Line in the Sand Foundation and the New Beginnings Ministry are partnering together to hold their first food giveaway downtown at the Old Porter Square. The organizations have a...
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving three vehicles near the mall on Ross Clark Circle stalls traffic. Dothan Police and Fire responded to the scene and are currently trying to move the vehicles from the roadway. A reporter is on the scene and there is currently no information...
Crash on 231 stalls evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck slowed traffic on US-231 South on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Wood Springs Apartment across the street from Liberty Christian Church just outside of Dothan. Traffic has been slowed down in the Southbound lane. The driver...
Coffee County Family Services holds Christmas giveaway for low income families
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County Family Services held its 20th annual ‘Toys for Tots’ Christmas giveaway — an event that serves one thousand children in Coffee County. “We’re gonna be very grateful for the things that happen on Christmas morning for them,” Judy Crowley...
A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
Connolly admits she's in a treatment program
The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
Dothan Man Murdered on Alexander Drive
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking
Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
Wiregrass Wreaths Across America ceremonies
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 17th, the state of Alabama will honor our nation’s veterans by hosting the 14th annual Wreaths Across America Day. There will be ceremonies in Daleville, Enterprise, and Dothan. At Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, they will lay the wreaths at 12:00 p.m....
Dothan Man Struck By Lightning
A Dothan man is struck by lighting during severe weather Wednesday night. News 4 reports first responders were called out last night to South College Street for a 23-year-old man who had been knocked unconscious after a lightning strike. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance for undisclosed injuries.
Ohio children were abducted found during Florida traffic stop
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
PHOTOS: Troy Unversity, TROY TrojanVision makes surprise donation
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University and TROY TrojanVision surprised students at the Banks School journalism program with an early Christmas present. On Tuesday afternoon, donations of multiple cameras and broadcast equipment were presented to the Banks School journalism students. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor had the idea to...
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
DPD: Man shot in apartment complex; dies in surgery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man dies in surgery after a Thursday evening shooting. Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso at Southeast Health, where Morrissette died in surgery. According to police, Morrissette was transported to the hospital by a personal...
City of Ozark at odds with Dale County over former library demolition process
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A request from the city of Ozark to help demolish the old Ozark-Dale County library and dispose of the debris in the county landfill was not approved by the Dale County Commission. “It’s just a shame they are not looking out for the greater good...
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
