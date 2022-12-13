On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO