ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

The evolution of Christmas trees and ornaments

By Dustin Lattimer
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ars9K_0jhPWzVP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aGwg_0jhPWzVP00
(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Each year, you decorate a gorgeous evergreen with lights, Christmas ornaments, ribbon, tinsel, and other items that bring on the holiday spirit. But have you ever stopped to wonder why you have a “baby’s first Christmas” ornament or “our first Christmas” ornament” displayed on your tree? More than likely, the answer is no. You’ve grown up with this tradition, and you hold it dear, but you’re not sure why it exists. Here’s a brief history of Christmas trees and the ornaments they hold.

The Origin of Christmas Trees

Before we can discuss ornaments, we must first address the modern Christmas tree tradition, which is thought to have originated in 16th-century Germany. Small evergreen trees would be decorated with candles, apples, nuts, and berries. In Church plays, they were often referred to as “paradise trees.”

-It wasn’t long before devout Christians began to integrate these trees into their homes during the Christmas season. This tradition became a Christian ritual, and it quickly spread from Germany alone to most of Europe. It took longer to catch on in America where Puritanical religious groups rejected the trees for their historically pagan connotations. Still, small communities of German-born settlers continued to carry this practice into the 1700s and 1800s.

In the 1840s, Americans finally began to adopt the tradition after seeing the favorable Queen Victoria and her family (including German-born Prince Albert) celebrating with a Christmas tree.

At this point, however, Christmas ornaments hadn’t caught on yet.

The Popularization of Christmas Ornaments

Like the Christmas tree, Christmas ornaments originated in Germany. Hans Greiner began to make glass Christmas ornaments called baubles during the 1800s. These were the first manufactured Christmas ornaments, and they were a huge commercial success. As soon as businesses saw how much potential commercial success Christmas ornaments had, a mass marketing campaign began.

In the 1890’s, Woolworth’s Department Store in the U.S. sold more than $25 million in German-imported ornaments made of lead and hand-blown glass each year. Soon, other countries wanted a piece of the pie. Japan and Eastern European countries were mass-producing glass Christmas ornaments to compete with Germany.

In 1973, Hallmark introduced a line of “Keepsake” ornaments that gave Christmas ornaments collectible value. Now, many people will use Christmas ornaments to mark time. For example, you may see ornaments for each year of marriage or a child’s first Christmas.

| Joplin Woman Has Collected Over 300 “Hallmark” Ornaments >

Today, Christmas ornaments may be woven, blown from glass or plastic, molded from porcelain or metal, or carved from wood or expanded polystyrene. They’re created to last and be used year after year. Most people’s collections contain a combination of commercially produced ornaments and items created by family members.

Today’s Favorite Christmas Ornaments

People collect Christmas ornaments all year long, throughout their entire lives to display at Christmas (and sometimes all year around). Whether you’re on vacation or looking for a baby gift, a Christmas ornament is a unique way to remember an event.

If you’re just starting to collect ornaments for your Christmas tree, you’ll find some great ideas, HERE , including everything from dazzling mouth-blown glass ornaments to elegant handmade porcelain collectible ornaments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in York County

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Your Christmas tree looks beautiful and festive, all decorated with ornaments and lights. But once the holiday season is over, recycling your tree can help reduce waste. The York County Solid Waste Authority is holding a free Christmas tree recycling program for all York County residents once again this year. Beginning Dec. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

When to ship your package so it arrives by Christmas

(WHTM) — If you’ve completed your holiday shopping, checked everyone off your list (and checked it twice), and plan on shipping your gifts to friends and family, there are some important shipping deadlines to be aware of to ensure they arrive before Christmas. FedEx UPS United States Postal Service (USPS) The United States Postal Service […]
abc27 News

Seventh suspect arrested in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
abc27 News

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
KANSAS STATE
abc27 News

US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports. President Joe Biden withdrew 180 […]
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

Vehicle hit snow plow in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In the midst of preparing for a winter storm, police in Lancaster County say there was a crash Thursday morning involving a PennDOT plow. The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of S. Main Street in Penn Township, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal “with great reluctance,” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end on Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in […]
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts of 2022 The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some […]
abc27 News

Energy Dept. vacates 1950s decision revoking security clearance for ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer

The Biden administration is vacating a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of World War II-era scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known today as the “father of the atomic bomb.” In a written statement first shared with The Hill, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the 1954 decision barring Oppenheimer’s clearance went through a […]
abc27 News

Pa. youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Curt Simmons, last surviving member of Phillies 1950 team, dies

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Curt Simmons, the Phillies Wall of Fame starting pitcher and last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” club, has died. He was 93. The Phillies announced Simmons passing on Tuesday, saying he passed away at his Ambler home. Simmons completed a 20-year Major League career as one of the greatest […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Neighbors return home after Susquehanna Township house explosion

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Most residents in a Susquehanna Township neighborhood are back home after a house was leveled by a gas explosion, but some are still waiting to be let back in. The explosion on Crest Road happened around 9:30 on Tuesday morning. Officials say fire crews were called to the home after […]
abc27 News

Can I fly with a gun in my carry-on luggage?

(WHTM) — Many people are traveling to visit loved ones this holiday season, and to streamline the process, it’s important to know where to pack potentially dangerous items like guns. The Transportation Security Administration said last month that a record number of guns have been caught at the TSA security checkpoint at the Harrisburg International […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy