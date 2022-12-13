ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

People in Miami may not see human being on next Uber Eats order

MIAMI – Robots, that’s right robots, may soon be delivering your next Uber Eats restaurant order. Uber Eats unveiled the six-wheeled robots for the first time on Thursday to customers in Miami. It’s part of a new partnership between Uber Eats and the robotics firm Cartken. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade hires BSO colonel to run county corrections department

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is going to be a new man in charge of Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation department. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that BSO Colonel James Reyes would be the new head of the county’s corrections. Reyes is currently the Executive Director...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami man wins big while playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A South Florida man won the $1 million top prize while playing the Cash Club scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. Fernandez Soler, 51, of Miami, claimed his winnings at the Lottery’s Miami District Office and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
SUNRISE, FL

