Click10.com
What happens to $20M FTX paid Miami-Dade so far as part of arena naming rights deal?
MIAMI – FTX had slick ads, celebrity endorsements and naming rights at the county-owned arena that was home to the Miami Heat. “They did presumably their due diligence and at the time they entered in the contract,” said former U.S. Attorney David Weinstein. “This was a business that portrayed itself as being legitimate.”
Click10.com
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
Click10.com
People in Miami may not see human being on next Uber Eats order
MIAMI – Robots, that’s right robots, may soon be delivering your next Uber Eats restaurant order. Uber Eats unveiled the six-wheeled robots for the first time on Thursday to customers in Miami. It’s part of a new partnership between Uber Eats and the robotics firm Cartken. The...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor announces expansion of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a news conference Friday morning to announce the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as part of the rollout of her HOMES Plan. The mayor says the ERAP program has awarded more than $139 million since the...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade hires BSO colonel to run county corrections department
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is going to be a new man in charge of Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation department. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that BSO Colonel James Reyes would be the new head of the county’s corrections. Reyes is currently the Executive Director...
Click10.com
Miami man wins big while playing Lottery scratch-off game
MIAMI – A South Florida man won the $1 million top prize while playing the Cash Club scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. Fernandez Soler, 51, of Miami, claimed his winnings at the Lottery’s Miami District Office and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
Click10.com
What’s causing flamingos to flock to Miami Springs? Resident discovers surprising possibility
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Some Miami Springs residents are concerned about a recent, unusual series of flamingo sightings that they believe may be coming from the nearby Hialeah Park Casino, where a flock of the majestic pink birds has lived since the ‘30s. Officials at Zoo Miami are...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man poured alcohol, bleach into Aventura koi pond, prosecutors say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Click10.com
Local leaders react to South Floridians being stuck in Peru; vow to bring them home safely
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local leaders and first responders are speaking out as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain and Miami-Dade police sergeant remain stuck in Peru, along with about 200 other American citizens. “The American government, the State Department, needs to assure that Americans are safe in Peru and...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade hoping you’ll bring home a loving pup for the holidays
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Animal Services are encouraging people to foster a dog this month, giving them a chance to get out of their kennels for the holidays. They all want a forever home, but they would also love just a little bit of love at a...
Click10.com
Surfside finds temporary replacements for police chief, town manager amid resignations
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Surfside’s police chief, manager, and assistant manager abruptly resigned this week as the town is still waiting for the results of a federal investigation into the building collapse that killed 98 people last year. The town announced on Thursday that Police Capt. John Healy will...
Click10.com
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Click10.com
Town of Surfside undergoing major shakeup after exit of several top officials
SURFSIDE, Fla. – There’s been a sudden shakeup in the Town of Surfside. “I’m very disappointed and we’re all very shocked,” said former Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. In less than 24 hours the Town of Surfside lost a town manager, an assistant manager and a...
Click10.com
Miami woman wondering how she’ll pay medical bills following violent crash that took her leg
MIAMI – A South Florida woman says she’s happy to be alive after surviving a horrific crash in Miami. But as she continues to recover, she has more questions than answers about how she will pay her mounting medical bills. That woman, Eunice Torres, says she is also...
Click10.com
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena
SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
Click10.com
MDCPS: Armed male attempted to trespass onto Miami-Dade elementary school
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday after an armed male attempted to trespass onto the school’s campus, school district officials confirmed. The incident occurred at William J. Bryan Elementary School in North Miami. The school is located at 1201...
Click10.com
More residents complain about ‘hateful’ mail carrier in Broward
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – North Lauderdale residents are waiting for change after they reported a United States Postal Service carrier known as Veronica is not only mishandling their mail, but she is also spewing hate. Kristina Latchana was outraged by her behavior and shared a video of an exchange...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade pastor accused of stealing money, home belonging to elderly couple
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade preacher has been accused of preying on an elderly couple in her congregation, allegedly stealing their life savings and their home. That woman, 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, is already out of jail. She is accused of befriending the couple and using her position as...
Click10.com
MDPD: Under guise of seeking room to rent, duo binds, robs man at knifepoint in own home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A chance meeting over the summer at a southwest Miami-Dade gas station led to a man getting tied up and robbed at knifepoint in his own home, according to police. Police arrested the two men accused of committing the crime on Tuesday. According to a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school board holds vote regarding which flags can be displayed in classrooms
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County School Board passed an item on Wednesday that sparked some controversy with LGBTQ advocates. It is regarding what type of flags are allowed to be flown in the classroom. The American flag should fly high at schools across Miami-Dade, as per district...
