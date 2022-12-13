Utility Billing Office closes temporarily for remodeling

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Dec. 12, the lobby of the Utility Billing Office closed for the installment of security features. The lobby will remain closed for approximately three weeks.

During this closure, residents can pay their water bills through the following methods:

Visit www.victoriatx.gov and click “Utility Billing”

Visit the drive-thru at 700 N. Main St.

Use the drop boxes at 700 N. Main St. or at H-E-B, 6106 N. Navarro St.

Mail to 700 Main Center, Suite 110, Victoria, TX 77901

Pay by phone at 855-786-4109

If you have any questions about your City of Victoria water bills, you can contact the Utility Billing Office at 361-485-3400. You can also call after hours at 361-485-3415.

The City of Victoria offers a free water monitoring service, WaterWise, to help residents tack their water usage and avoid high water bills. You can learn more about this service and sign up by visiting www.victoriawaterwise.com .

