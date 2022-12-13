Read full article on original website
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stands of the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner's medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in Sunday's final. One of soccer's greatest players of all time is within touching distance of the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career.
NEW YORK (AP) — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S. Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Fatima Garcia donned a headscarf and a black abaya — a long, loose-fitting robe — over her clothes as she walked into a mosque in Doha to learn about Islam. In Qatar to enjoy the World Cup with friends, the Salvadoran visitor took...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn't seem so crazy now.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken...
