Read full article on original website
Related
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Scranton PA
When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
Cancer institute receives Tegna grant
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Tegna Foundation donated $7,000 to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton. Tegna is WNEP's parent company. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute offers community-based cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals. The Tegna Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, like Scranton...
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
Donating gifts to kids in need
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company
TALYOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the end of more than a century of service to local communities for a Lackawanna County volunteer fire company. Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 was chartered in 1894. This week, borough council voted to officially decertify the volunteer fire company, blaming its low response rates. It’s all quiet […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lackawanna County's solicitor announces candidacy for county judge
Lackawanna County solicitor Frank J. Ruggiero will run for county judge next year. Ruggiero, 51, of Greenfield Twp., a lawyer for 25 years, is the first to officially announce his candidacy. “It’s time for me to give back by drawing from my experience and using the skill set I’ve developed...
Crestwood School Board gives Milazzo 2-year contract extension
WRIGHT TWP. — Winter storm aside, the Crestwood School Board held its December meeting Thursday, and one item on the agenda was to rescind a recently approved shared transportation agreement with Hazleton Area School District. The board then voted to enter a shared transportation agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit.
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Pottsville Santander to close permanently
POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter. For $25, you got three beers and unlimited...
Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
Geisinger CMC workers vote to unionize caregivers
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Workers at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton voted to unionize several hundred workers Thursday night, with another vote later this month that would include 60 additional caregivers. In a statement released by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals (PASNAP), 350 healthcare workers voted by a margin […]
wkok.com
Southern Columbia: Signs ‘Not Intended’ to Carry Racial Connotations
CATAWISSA – Signs on display during a community pep rally for the Southern Columbia football team did not have any racial intentions…The Southern Columbia Area School District reported that this week after its investigation began last Friday when the allegations were first made. It was then when the Tigers defeated Westinghouse, which had predominantly black athletes, in the state’s 2A title game.
'It means a lot' — Beads of Courage program kicks off in Pittston
PITTSTON, Pa. — There's a chain of beads that firefighter Tom Heffers carries around with him when he responds to calls in the Pittston area. Each has a story. "This bead here, it's out in California. I'm pen pals with the little girl," explained Heffers. "Her name's Dana, and she wore this for her last doctor's visit, and she has a necklace with it as the centerpiece."
Funeral services for firefighters set for Saturday
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for two firefighters who died after fighting a fire last week in Schuylkill County. The viewing and funeral service honoring The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Assistant Chief/Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, MD Firefighter Zachary Paris, and The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber are scheduled for Saturday, December 17.
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 now lifted
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lane restriction on Interstate 81 caused by a crash Friday morning, has now been lifted. According to PennDOT, a crash in Lackawanna County caused a lane restriction impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188. PennDOT says the crash scene has been cleared and both […]
A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0