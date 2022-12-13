PITTSTON, Pa. — There's a chain of beads that firefighter Tom Heffers carries around with him when he responds to calls in the Pittston area. Each has a story. "This bead here, it's out in California. I'm pen pals with the little girl," explained Heffers. "Her name's Dana, and she wore this for her last doctor's visit, and she has a necklace with it as the centerpiece."

PITTSTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO