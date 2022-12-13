PSRC athletic director Hunt to retire in February

Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt speaks at last week’s Robeson County Shootout preview luncheon. Hunt will retire, effective Feb. 28, 2023, after serving in the position since Oct. 2018. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — The most visible part of the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director’s job is quite possibly as the person in charge of the Robeson County Shootout basketball tournament.

As the tournament is played this week, at campus sites across the county before Championship Saturday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Jerome Hunt will be that man in charge for the last time.

Hunt recently announced his retirement from the position, which he has held for more than four years, effective Feb. 28, 2023. He has been involved in high-school athletics in Robeson County as a coach and administrator for the last 32 years.

“Everyone always says you’ll know when it’s time, and with me right now, I just knew it was that time,” Hunt said. “I’ve done a lot of things and I think I’ve gotten a lot of things accomplished in my time in this position. … It’s time to get out and take care of me a little bit now, and move on to the next chapter.”

Hunt, 54, became the county athletic director in Oct. 2018, just weeks after Hurricane Florence’s impact on the community. He also helped lead PSRC athletics through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a North Carolina High School Athletic Association realignment process.

Hunt began his coaching career as varsity baseball coach and assistant football coach at Red Springs in 1991, and moved to Purnell Swett in 1996 to become the Rams’ varsity baseball coach; he later became the school’s ninth-grade athletic director. He served as athletic director and baseball coach at South Robeson from 2006-10, then as Purnell Swett’s athletic director from 2010-18, before becoming PSRC’s athletic director.

His involvement in Robeson County athletics also involves his time as a three-sport athlete at South Robeson, where he was a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year and won a state championship before graduating in 1986. Hunt played baseball at UNC Wilmington.

“Jerome is a legend in Robeson County,” said St. Pauls Principal Jason Suggs, who was PSRC athletic director from 2011-15. “He’s gone from being a standout athlete at South Robeson, to being a standout athlete at UNCW, to being a standout employee of Public Schools of Robeson County, but he’s always a standout person. He’s just a great guy. I’ve known him since he was in high school, up until now, and you can’t find a better person. He is what we want Public Schools of Robeson County to be like.”

Hunt, a nationally-certified athletic director, has served as the Region 4 athletic director representative on the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association for the last two years; he will receive the Athletic Director Award of Excellence from the NCADA at its convention next March.

“Jerome Hunt is a very student-oriented athletic director,” PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said. “Throughout his career as both a coach and athletic director, he has demonstrated his passion for athletics and student success and he has remained committed to ensuring all students across the district have an equal opportunity to participate in sports. … He regularly attends the games, engages with students and coaches and is a true advocate for the district’s athletics program.”

During Hunt’s tenure, middle school sports were expanded to include soccer and wrestling, with middle school track set to launch in the county next spring; other middle school sports saw expanded playoffs. The Robeson Cup tournament for the county’s boys and girls high school soccer teams was established during Hunt’s tenure, and all PSRC schools have seen facility upgrades; highlights include the Red Springs Athletic Complex, set to open next spring, as well as new bleachers and Purnell Swett and Lumberton, and new LED gym lighting at all five PSRC high schools and all 11 of the district’s middle schools.

“With him going on, it’s going to be a changing of the guard,” said Purnell Swett athletic director William Deese, who worked with Hunt for many years and is a close friend. “I don’t know of anybody coming in that would put forth the effort that he has and doing the things that he does. … His innovative ideas for the pathway forward athletics has have done well. He’s put into place a few things that we have benefited from. He was our leader through the pandemic. He helped athletics grow.”

Appearing at numerous games at all PSRC schools on practically a daily basis throughout busy sports seasons, Hunt’s approach has been hands-on, and those working in Robeson County athletics know he’s an approachable leader.

“He’s always been somebody I can call and vent to and call and ask for advice,” Deese said. “He can tell me as a friend, and also as the county athletic director, he can tell me not what I want to hear but what should be.”

Hunt’s replacement will have “big shoes to fill, and can hopefully add to it,” Deese said, as they will look to continue the growth for PSRC athletics during his tenure.

“We are seeking a candidate who is passionate about enhancing our athletics program,” Williamson said. “The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills and a passion for athletics.”

Retirement will allow Hunt, who recently became a grandfather, the chance to step back and spend more time with his family.

“I definitely feel like I’ll be leaving this position a whole lot better than it was when I came into it,” Hunt said. “And that’s not to put anything against anybody before me, because they all did great jobs also. But you want to leave it better than you found it, and I definitely feel like I’ve done that.”