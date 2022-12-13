Read full article on original website
Plane makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids; no injuries
No one was hurt when a plane headed for Minneapolis turned around and made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.
New air show in Muskegon County announces initial performers
MUSKEGON, MI -- Wings Over Muskegon, a new interactive air show with opportunities to board a flyable warbird aircraft, announced its preliminary lineup for the July 2023 event at Muskegon County Airport. The U.S. Air Force’s A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team has been announced as the headliner of the air...
No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles. Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble. Gerald...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Muskegon's Hoffmaster State Park to close during 2023 spring and summer for enhancements
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced that Hoffmaster State Park is to temporarily closure during the spring and summer of 2023 due to a planned park enhancement. The Muskegon park was given $6.4 million to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities and...
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
Ottawa County Road Commission fully staffed ahead of this weekend's snowfall
HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa County Road Commission is fully staffed with plow truck drivers to clear this weekend's snowfall. With a majority of it hitting the lakeshore, crews will be working around the clock to clear the roads. "This is a typical winter weather event in Michigan," Ken...
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures returning to Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Lane and exit closures return to U.S. 31 in Grand Haven overnight Thursday. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Downtown Holland’s ‘Shopping Jam’ happening Saturday
Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
Federal agents arrest 10 selling 'Glock switches' in West Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Ten people have been arrested on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The arrests came after an investigation involving twelve law enforcement agencies over the course of more than a year. The investigation began in Benton Harbor, but the case led authorities to...
Grand Rapids pushing for Topgolf-like facility
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An indoor golf driving range is under consideration in Grand Rapids. Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt said it would be smaller than a Topgolf, but would still be similar to that concept. Customers would be able to golf, eat, drink and socialize. Marquardt said it...
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
