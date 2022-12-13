ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MLive

New air show in Muskegon County announces initial performers

MUSKEGON, MI -- Wings Over Muskegon, a new interactive air show with opportunities to board a flyable warbird aircraft, announced its preliminary lineup for the July 2023 event at Muskegon County Airport. The U.S. Air Force’s A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team has been announced as the headliner of the air...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Grand Rapids pushing for Topgolf-like facility

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An indoor golf driving range is under consideration in Grand Rapids. Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt said it would be smaller than a Topgolf, but would still be similar to that concept. Customers would be able to golf, eat, drink and socialize. Marquardt said it...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

