Florida State

New York Post

What is Title 42 and what does its end mean for US border immigration?

Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away.  Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42?  Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country.  President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

China could see nearly a million deaths as it exits zero-Covid, study says

China’s abrupt and under-prepared exit from zero-Covid could lead to nearly 1 million deaths, according to a new study, as the country braces for an unprecedented wave of infections spreading out from its biggest cities to its vast rural areas. For nearly three years, the Chinese government has used...
KTVZ

Sam Bankman-Fried set to drop extradition fight

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Monday morning arrived in court in the Bahamas where he is expected to drop his extradition fight, clearing a significant hurdle to return him to US soil to be prosecuted on multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy. Bankman-Fried had initially planned to fight efforts to return...

