fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
hernandosun.com
Dissatisfied customer shoots into marijuana dealer’s car.
A man is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center after he admitted firing shots into another man’s car because he was unhappy with the quality of the marijuana that man had sold him. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO),...
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
Man dies after altercation at DeLand home, VCSO says
DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a man’s death in a DeLand home this week. Deputies said they discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive in the home at 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives said Dangerfield had been involved in an...
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
ocala-news.com
Man with loaded gun, meth arrested after acting erratically at Citra gas station
A 60-year-old man with a loaded firearm was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective reported seeing him acting erratically at a Circle K gas station in Citra. On Friday, December 9, the MCSO detective was in the southbound lane at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 329...
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
WESH
Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Florida woman suspected of DUI parks vehicle on train tracks, walks away
BUSHNELL, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of driving while drunk and abandoning her vehicle on train tracks on Tuesday, authorities said. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, of Lady Lake, was arrested and charged with an improper stop on railroad tracks and having an expired tag, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando. Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and...
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday. "Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to...
Update Captured: Florida Manhunt Underway After Woman Brutally Raped, Mutilated By Convicted Felon
This man was captured on Thursday morning; read the update here. Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bruce Whitehead, 54, who raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Rd near North Ln. on Dec. 10. According to deputies, Whitehead spent 20 years in
Oviedo man killed in SR 417 crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo man died in a crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 in the area of mile marker 41 shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators said the man was driving southbound in...
fox35orlando.com
New details emerge after Tavares officer survives possible fentanyl exposure
FOX 35 News is investigating the dangers that law enforcement officers and first responders face when encountering drugs on the streets. Body camera video recently released by the Tavares Police Department shows one of their officers collapsing after what they are describing as possible exposure to fentanyl.
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
