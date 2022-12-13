ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geminid meteor shower peak starts tonight

By Linh Truong
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Star gazers will be in for a treat as the Geminids meteor shower lights up the sky this evening.

The Geminids get their name because they appear to radiate from Gemini constellation. Unlike most meteor showers, the Geminids are associated with an asteroid, not a comet.

The shower comes from the debris of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. It orbits the sun every 1.4 years. The Earth passes through its debris every year.

During the peak, approximately 100-150 meteors can be seen per hour. This year the waning gibbous moon will make it harder to see most of the meteor show. Around 30-40 meteors will be visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere. It is still expected to be a good show due to the Geminids being so bright.

The Geminids will start between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST tonight and will peak at 6 a.m. on December 14. The best time to see the showers will be around 2 a.m.

Unfortunately, cloudy skies and some rain will be in the St. Louis area during its peak. But the meteor shower can be seen until Dec 17 and is should be drier with fewer clouds by then.

The best way to view the meteor shower is to find a dark spot away from the city and streetlights, wear warm clothes, lie back and look up. It will take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust, and try not to look at other bright objects or your cell phone.

