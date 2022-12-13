ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 16

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 16. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (2 percent rostered) The Colts grabbed a lot of headlines for one...
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs

Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
