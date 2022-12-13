Read full article on original website
Heat place literally every player on injury report after receiving NBA fine ahead of Mexico City game
The Miami Heat are either the most injured team in the NBA or threw a very public dig at the league. The team's Friday began with the NBA fining it $25,000 for "failing to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players" before its win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Kyrie Irving hits buzzer-beater over Fred VanVleet to lift Nets past Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up clutch on Friday night in Toronto. Irving sent Fred VanVleet sliding and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Raptors 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena. With just 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons inbounded a pass from the...
Suns star Chris Paul officially graduates from Winston-Salem State, gifts classmates $2,500 each
Nearly two decades after he first stepped foot onto a college campus, Chris Paul earned his degree on Friday. The Phoenix Suns star officially graduated from Winston-Salem State University on Friday, picking up his bachelor’s degree in mass communications. "I didn't want it to be about me," Paul after...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 16
It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 16. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (2 percent rostered) The Colts grabbed a lot of headlines for one...
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs
Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
Josh Allen makes huge 4th quarter plays and Bills clinch playoff spot with win over Dolphins
There aren't many quarterbacks who can make plays like Josh Allen. Sometimes, like a touchdown pass as he let eight seconds melt off the clock to end the half, aren't ones you'd advise. Others, like clutch throws through a snowstorm in the fourth quarter, are hard to believe. Allen saved...
Vikings CB Chandon Sullivan calls out NFL after fumble recoveries for touchdowns called back vs. Colts
Chandon Sullivan wants answers. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback took to Twitter on Saturday after their wild and historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts to call out league officials. Sullivan, with less than four minutes left in regulation, scooped up a fumble from Colts running back Deon Jackson and returned...
Vikings mount biggest comeback in NFL history, clinch NFC North after falling behind 33 points
The Minnesota Vikings rallied from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime and clinched the NFC North in doing so. A massive fourth quarter for the Vikings sent it to overtime. Led by Jeff Saturday, the Colts had lost six of their last seven games and...
