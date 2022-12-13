ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Castle Fireworks Dress Dazzles Inside Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom

An all-new Castle Fireworks Dress by Disney Dress Shop caught our eye inside Uptown Jewelers along Main Street U.S.A. at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, featuring cool evening colors and a sheer fireworks overlay. Castle Fireworks Dress – $198.00. This spaghetti-strapped dress features a royal blue top above a skirt...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf Undergoing Refurbishment in January 2023

The courses of Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf at Walt Disney World will close for refurbishment in January 2023. The Summer Course will close first from January 17 through January 23. After it reopens, the Winter Course will be closed from January 24 through January 30, 2023. Crews will...
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’

A line of dialogue from Goofy has been changed in “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” debuted in 2016 and was performed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through 2019. The show and party then went on hiatus due to COVID-19, until returning in 2022. The line change premiered with the show’s 2022 return, the only significant update the show has seen since its debut.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Passholder Preview Dates for Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood Passholders will be able to preview Super Nintendo World before it officially opens to the public on February 17, 2023. The previews will be on select dates from January 29 through February 11. Registration will open on January 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Passholders must reserve their spot beforehand on the Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member page. Reservations are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WDW News Today

The Royal Pub Replacing King Ludwig’s Castle at Disney Village in Paris

The King Ludwig’s Castle restaurant in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will permanently close on January 8, 2023, to be completely rethemed, DLP Report shared on Twitter. The new restaurant will be The Royal Pub. The retheme will happen quickly, with the England-themed pub opening in February 2023. The...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Background Music Testing at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom

Disney is now testing background music around TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom. Hear the music in our video below. This music loop is what guests will hear when standing in line or walking through the area, not necessarily during the ride. The loop is about four minutes long.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Tasting the New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters and the synergy machine in full swing from Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disneyland, we weren’t surprised at all to find a new cocktail themed to the film on our latest visit to Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This drink is also available at Victoria Falls Lounge and Boma: Flavors of Africa.
WDW News Today

New Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Apparel Collection by Givenchy for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

A new capsule collection featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming soon from Givenchy in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. The apparel collection will also mark the Year of the Rabbit. Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour”...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)

Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Testing Virtual Assistant in My Disney Experience App

A new update to the My Disney Experience app for Walt Disney World guests appears to be the addition of a new virtual assistant chatbot to answer basic questions about the resort. The bot, which goes by “Disney Virtual Assistant” can so far only answer basic questions, pertaining to topics...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney Imagineering Marks 70th Anniversary

Disney is celebrating 70 years of Walt Disney Imagineering with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative team behind Disney Parks. Walt Disney Imagineering was officially formed on December 16, 1952, 70 years ago today, as Walt Disney, Inc. A group of Disney filmmakers was chosen to design and develop Disneyland.
WDW News Today

Disney Lorcana Gameplay Reveal Coming in Spring 2023, More Details Announced

More details have been announced about Disney Lorcana, a new trading card game by Ravensburger, that will launch in fall 2023. The team behind Disney Lorcana has taken to sharing game details with fans who can then share directly with their followers. Disney Lorcana shared in a direct message with...

