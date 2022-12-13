Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Help Scrooge Win a Golf Showdown in the United Kingdom DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Missions at EPCOT
On our mission to complete the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game, we headed to the United Kingdom pavilion. The new game utilizes the Play Disney Parks app to take guests around six World Showcase pavilions to uncover the Plunders of the World alongside the DuckTales team. Check out our full playthrough below.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Recovering the Lava Idol of Puerta Toucani in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Mexico Missions
The new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game debuts at EPCOT on December 16, but we were able to participate in a soft opening. There’s no specific order in which you have to play the game, so guests can start with whichever pavilion they prefer. Here’s our playthrough of some of the Mexico missions.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Castle Fireworks Dress Dazzles Inside Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom
An all-new Castle Fireworks Dress by Disney Dress Shop caught our eye inside Uptown Jewelers along Main Street U.S.A. at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, featuring cool evening colors and a sheer fireworks overlay. Castle Fireworks Dress – $198.00. This spaghetti-strapped dress features a royal blue top above a skirt...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
WDW News Today
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reversible Jacket, Plush, and Pandora Sketchbook at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
More new “Avatar: The Way of Water” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including plush ilu and skimwings. One side of this reversible jacket is blue, green, and purple — the colors of the ocean. It’s covered...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf Undergoing Refurbishment in January 2023
The courses of Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf at Walt Disney World will close for refurbishment in January 2023. The Summer Course will close first from January 17 through January 23. After it reopens, the Winter Course will be closed from January 24 through January 30, 2023. Crews will...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’
A line of dialogue from Goofy has been changed in “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” debuted in 2016 and was performed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through 2019. The show and party then went on hiatus due to COVID-19, until returning in 2022. The line change premiered with the show’s 2022 return, the only significant update the show has seen since its debut.
WDW News Today
Water Flowing, Scaffolds Down at Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls as Refurbishment Seemingly Nears End at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Back at the beginning of October, Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for an unplanned extensive refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Based on the phase of work we spotted this week, it looks like maybe the ride is nearly ready for guests to plunge with Dudley-Do-Right once more!. Scaffolds...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Passholder Preview Dates for Super Nintendo World
Universal Studios Hollywood Passholders will be able to preview Super Nintendo World before it officially opens to the public on February 17, 2023. The previews will be on select dates from January 29 through February 11. Registration will open on January 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Passholders must reserve their spot beforehand on the Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member page. Reservations are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WDW News Today
The Royal Pub Replacing King Ludwig’s Castle at Disney Village in Paris
The King Ludwig’s Castle restaurant in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will permanently close on January 8, 2023, to be completely rethemed, DLP Report shared on Twitter. The new restaurant will be The Royal Pub. The retheme will happen quickly, with the England-themed pub opening in February 2023. The...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Background Music Testing at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom
Disney is now testing background music around TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom. Hear the music in our video below. This music loop is what guests will hear when standing in line or walking through the area, not necessarily during the ride. The loop is about four minutes long.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tasting the New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters and the synergy machine in full swing from Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disneyland, we weren’t surprised at all to find a new cocktail themed to the film on our latest visit to Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This drink is also available at Victoria Falls Lounge and Boma: Flavors of Africa.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Monorail Black Returns From Refurbishment With New Pinstriping and More at Walt Disney World
Monorail Black was among the first of the Walt Disney World Monorails to be completely refurbished way back in 2019. It has now returned to service after a minor refurbishment. We caught Monorail Black at the Transportation and Ticket Center. Among the updates are new headlights. The red deltas on...
WDW News Today
New Purple Minnie Mouse T-Shirt Joins Disney 100 Years of Wonder Collection at Walt Disney World
Did you feel like maybe Minnie was a bit underrepresented in the new Disney 100 Years of Wonder merchandise collection? Well you can rest easy with a new all-purple shirt themed to the main mouse herself which we found at the World of Disney Store in Disney Springs!. Minnie Mouse...
WDW News Today
New Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Apparel Collection by Givenchy for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
A new capsule collection featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming soon from Givenchy in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. The apparel collection will also mark the Year of the Rabbit. Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour”...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: TRON Lightcycle Run to Feature Double-Sided Lockers Accessed by MagicBand & App
TRON Lightcycle / Run is coming early next spring to the Magic Kingdom, and we are continuing to learn a little more about it as the opening draws near. The latest information we received is that the lockers will open from sides and be accessed via MagicBand and the My Disney Experience app.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)
Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Testing Virtual Assistant in My Disney Experience App
A new update to the My Disney Experience app for Walt Disney World guests appears to be the addition of a new virtual assistant chatbot to answer basic questions about the resort. The bot, which goes by “Disney Virtual Assistant” can so far only answer basic questions, pertaining to topics...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Walt Disney Imagineering Marks 70th Anniversary
Disney is celebrating 70 years of Walt Disney Imagineering with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative team behind Disney Parks. Walt Disney Imagineering was officially formed on December 16, 1952, 70 years ago today, as Walt Disney, Inc. A group of Disney filmmakers was chosen to design and develop Disneyland.
WDW News Today
Disney Lorcana Gameplay Reveal Coming in Spring 2023, More Details Announced
More details have been announced about Disney Lorcana, a new trading card game by Ravensburger, that will launch in fall 2023. The team behind Disney Lorcana has taken to sharing game details with fans who can then share directly with their followers. Disney Lorcana shared in a direct message with...
