ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
myqcountry.com

Money is on the line with FCC broadband coverage maps

Maps drawn by the Federal Communications Commission outline. the extent of broadband coverage in rural America and will determine the amount. of federal funding northwest Missouri will receive to extend coverage. Communities and residents have a chance to correct any errors. in those maps. And Adam Thorp with the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

Buchanan Co. Sheriff foresees challenges with legalization of marijuana

As of December 8, it’s now lawful for people ages 21 and older in the state of Missouri to possess and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri has become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Routine grocery trip turns into $10,000 for St. Joseph couple

A routine grocery trip resulted in winning $10,000 for Hannah Smith and her husband Marquest. Smith says at first when the winning ticket from the Shop St. Joseph event was announced, she didn’t see the zero in the number. “So, I thought maybe it was like we didn’t win,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Shop St. Joseph winning number drawn Thursday

The winning ticket number from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Shop St. Joseph Drawing was drawn on Thursday afternoon. The winning number is 0975786. The shopper with the winning ticket has 24 hours to claim the $10,000 prize. If you have the winning ticket, call 816-262-4461 during business hours, or 816-262-3101 after business hours.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Time running out with families still waiting in the Adopt A Family program

With just nine days left, the Adopt a Family program reports there are still more than half of their families have yet to be adopted. AFL-CIO Community Services Director Nichi Seckinger says thankfully, there has never been a year where all the families didn’t get adopted. But she’s aware of the realistic possibility of that happening.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Economist sees economy improving in 2023, eventually

A national economist gives an encouraging talk to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, right after bracing them for a rough first half of. Economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate. Intelligence, is turning optimistic about the economy in 2023. “My position lately has been more glass half full...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy