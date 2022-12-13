ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say

CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl. Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.
CANTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
newsnationnow.com

Arrest made in killing of Atlanta grandmother, 77

(NewsNation) — Atlanta police arrested a man they say killed a grandmother Saturday night in her gated home. Antonio Brown, 23, was taken into custody for the crime, but authorities aren’t ruling out the possibility that others may have been involved. Police say 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles walked...
ATLANTA, GA

