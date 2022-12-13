Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge grants YSL rapper Young Thug's motion to suppress evidence
ATLANTA - The Atlanta rapper accused of being the co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang and charged along with more than two dozen alleged associates in the RICO Act case made his first appearance in court in several months on Thursday. Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar...
Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest
Atlanta City Council on Jan. 3 is set to vote on a settlement with a transgender woman who spent more than five months i...
Prosecutors relent some, but still seek to restrict filming at upcoming gang trial
Fulton County prosecutors on Thursday partially relented on the state’s request to prohibit news outlets from filming in...
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
WMAZ
Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say
CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl. Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges after shooting into Clayton County stores
A Jonesboro man who proclaimed “this is a hate crime” after he fired into two Clayton County convenience stores in 2021 ...
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Surveillance video shows alleged shooter accused of killing teen at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released home surveillance video showing someone firing off a gun during a birthday party, killing Laila Harris, 15. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home along Citizens Parkway in Morrow. Police told Channel 2 Action News someone...
Rapper Gunna giving families $100K for Christmas days after being released from jail
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Just days after pleading guilty and being released from jail, Atlanta rapper Gunna is giving $100,000 away to metro Atlanta families. On Wednesday, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
Alleged serial burglar arrested during South Fulton drug raid
An Atlanta man accused of nine commercial burglaries along Old National Highway in South Fulton was arrested during a Tuesday morning drug raid, police said.
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
newsnationnow.com
Arrest made in killing of Atlanta grandmother, 77
(NewsNation) — Atlanta police arrested a man they say killed a grandmother Saturday night in her gated home. Antonio Brown, 23, was taken into custody for the crime, but authorities aren’t ruling out the possibility that others may have been involved. Police say 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles walked...
