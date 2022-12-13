ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Social Security update: Second of monthly checks worth $1,755 to arrive in 18 days

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrqHH_0jhPUfAX00


S upplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their second of two December payments in less than three weeks, bringing the total amount they receive from SSI to $1,755.

Eligible recipients have already received their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and will receive their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30. The second installment is 8.7% higher than the first due to a cost of living adjustment being made to keep up with inflation , according to the Social Security Administration.

STIMULUS UPDATE: MASSIVE TAX REBATE CHECKS WORTH 14% TO ARRIVE WITHIN NEXT TWO DAYS

Essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a payment on Dec. 30 that will be higher than what they received on Dec. 1, this being worth $458, a slight increase from their Dec. 1 payment of $421. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with monthly payments increasing next year to $1,371.

December is one of three months this year in which people receive two SSI payments. The other months with two installments in 2022 were April and September.

The double payments offset the months in which no payment is sent out to ensure eligible recipients receive 12 payments a year, according to the schedule. These months include January, May, and October, as the first of these months occurred on a weekend, and the SSA issues payments on the first business day of the month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

To make sure recipients get their payments by the first of a month, the SSA gives SSI checks on the business day prior to months that begin on a weekend or holiday, according to the agency. December is one of these months due to Jan. 1, 2023, being a holiday.

Recipients can expect to receive double payments in March, June, September, and December of next year, as the months that come right after these months either fall on a weekend or on a holiday.

Comments / 2

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Is Your Money Coming?

The Social Security Administration this week started disbursing December payments. In January 2023, you'll get your first increased benefit amount. For those who receive Supplemental Security Income, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
R.A. Heim

Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Detroit

Here's when seniors will get their 8.7% Social Security hike

Seniors and millions of other Social Security recipients in the U.S. will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual  cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked...
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy