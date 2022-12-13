Social Security update: Second of monthly checks worth $1,755 to arrive in 18 days



S upplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their second of two December payments in less than three weeks, bringing the total amount they receive from SSI to $1,755.

Eligible recipients have already received their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and will receive their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30. The second installment is 8.7% higher than the first due to a cost of living adjustment being made to keep up with inflation , according to the Social Security Administration.

Essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a payment on Dec. 30 that will be higher than what they received on Dec. 1, this being worth $458, a slight increase from their Dec. 1 payment of $421. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with monthly payments increasing next year to $1,371.

December is one of three months this year in which people receive two SSI payments. The other months with two installments in 2022 were April and September.

The double payments offset the months in which no payment is sent out to ensure eligible recipients receive 12 payments a year, according to the schedule. These months include January, May, and October, as the first of these months occurred on a weekend, and the SSA issues payments on the first business day of the month.

To make sure recipients get their payments by the first of a month, the SSA gives SSI checks on the business day prior to months that begin on a weekend or holiday, according to the agency. December is one of these months due to Jan. 1, 2023, being a holiday.

Recipients can expect to receive double payments in March, June, September, and December of next year, as the months that come right after these months either fall on a weekend or on a holiday.