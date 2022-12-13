Georgia Today: Secretary of State subpoenaed, open enrollment, AAA forecasts holiday travel

Read full article on original website
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Georgia Secretary of State Wants to End Runoff Elections
Georgia Secretary of State Brad RaffenspergerPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. With two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in the past two years, the state of Georgia gained national attention for its pivotal role in the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats. Judging from recent comments Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the attention isn’t wanted anymore. calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials.
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Georgia Dinner Train Rides (2023)
With the Appalachian Mountains located to its western periphery, and coast plains in the east, Georgia offers an interesting mix of natural geography. The state has always been important for railroads, particularly Atlanta. This was especially true during the Civil War when the Western & Atlantic offered the only route through the Appalachians, linking Atlanta with Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
U.S. representatives: Federal government should ensure timely cataract surgeries for older Georgians
ATLANTA — The federal government should ensure Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Aetna cover cataract surgeries for older Georgians without delays or denials, Georgia’s Democratic congressional representatives said this week. Aetna started requiring prior authorizations (PAs) for cataract surgeries in its Medicare Advantage plans across the country last...
In the Southeast, power company money flows to news sites that attack their critics
NPR's David Folkenflik reported this story with Mario Ariza and Miranda Green of Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Terry Dunn couldn't fathom why Alabama's residents — among the poorest in the U.S. — pay some of the nation's most expensive electricity bills....
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia’s veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law. The bipartisan bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests necessary to access the service benefits...
The Jan. 6 committee is voting on criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 committee is meeting to vote on criminal referrals and other recommendations after a lengthy investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The lawmakers have been looking into the lead-up and response to the siege, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Biden's election.
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years
With six days until Christmas, metro Atlanta has more than holiday preparations on its mind as it braces for subfreezing temperatures and the coldest weather in nearly five years.
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests. Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase. Updated: 11 hours ago. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed...
Staff changes at Northeast Georgia Health System include new hospital president
Northeast Georgia Health System has had several personnel moves recently, including a new president at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. John Kueven, most recently a senior vice president with Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System, will oversee NGMC Gainesville operations as its new leader, as well as New Horizons long-term care centers and mental and behavioral health services provided through Laurelwood.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Virginia joins several other states in banning TikTok on government devices
TikTok is being targeted by governors and U.S. lawmakers who say the Chinese-owned company is a cybersecurity risk. On Friday, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin became the latest governor to ban the popular app on state-issued devices. "TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued...
15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA
Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
New law allows eligible Georgians to take GED exam for free
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed – and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law – a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will reportedly receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam. There...
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends
ATLANTA — Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
