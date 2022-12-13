Read full article on original website
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare Advantage ads that are confusing or misleading could be banned under a new rule that was proposed Wednesday by the Biden administration to protect seniors. Nearly half of all seniors or people with disabilities who are enrolled in the Medicare program through...
KOKI FOX 23
Biden began 2022 in rough shape. He's ending it with a series of wins.
WASHINGTON — On the eve of his one-year anniversary in the Oval Office, President Biden held his first press conference. It was mid-January, and the mood in Washington was dour. A new variant of the coronavirus called Omicron was sweeping across the country, closing schools and disrupting plans. Russia was moving troops toward its border with Ukraine.
POLITICO
Pete's campaign in waiting
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Lauren Egan and Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Two years into the Biden administration, infrastructure for another potential PETE BUTTIGIEG bid...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
KOKI FOX 23
DeSantis blasted for 'Orwellian' vaccine investigation
One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to investigate alleged harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, criticized the move as a pointless exercise that would only undermine public confidence in efforts to boost and maintain protection against the circulating pathogen.
Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US
A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states. Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
KOKI FOX 23
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
KOKI FOX 23
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with coronavirus cases ticking upward this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household...
KOKI FOX 23
Report exposes gender pay gap in U.S. workforce, disparity greatest for women of color
Women around the country are still getting paid less than their male counterparts and the gap is even greater for women of color, according to a new report. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found overall women earned an estimated 82 cents for every dollar earned by men last year.
Defense & National Security — Congress sends mammoth defense bill to Biden
The Senate has passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for his signature just before the year-end deadline. We’ll share how the Senate got the measure passed and what’s in it, plus details on a push to boost foreign military aid for Taiwan and Ukraine in the…
KOKI FOX 23
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
Ars Technica
US lawmakers take aim at gaming’s “harassment and extremism” problem
US Congress members are once again turning their eyes toward the game industry. But this time the focus isn't on loot boxes, Hong Kong, or even video game violence. Instead, lawmakers want to know what gaming companies are doing about "player reports of harassment and extremism encounters in your online games."
BBC
Peru's political crisis: Jaw-dropping twists and turns
Governments in Peru in recent years have been anything but stable. The country has seen a series of presidents ousted and a number of ex-presidents sent to prison for crimes committed during their time in office. In one memorable week in 2020, the country had three presidents in the space...
US News and World Report
Poland's New Judicial Reform in Limbo After President Voices Concerns
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's parliament will not start debating a judicial reform bill on Thursday the ruling party hoped would unblock COVID-19 recovery funds withheld by Brussels in a dispute over the rule of law after the country's president voiced his concerns. Embroiled in a long-running row with the European...
Youth of African diaspora consider climate solutions at US summit
A group of young Black Americans and their peers from African countries on Tuesday highlighted their common anxieties over climate change, shared as members of the global African diaspora. As the attendees discussed such possible solutions, Regan announced the United States would allocate $4 million for Peace Corps volunteers to work on projects combatting climate change in 24 Sub-Saharan African countries.
