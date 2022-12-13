ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Biden began 2022 in rough shape. He's ending it with a series of wins.

WASHINGTON — On the eve of his one-year anniversary in the Oval Office, President Biden held his first press conference. It was mid-January, and the mood in Washington was dour. A new variant of the coronavirus called Omicron was sweeping across the country, closing schools and disrupting plans. Russia was moving troops toward its border with Ukraine.
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

Pete's campaign in waiting

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Lauren Egan and Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Two years into the Biden administration, infrastructure for another potential PETE BUTTIGIEG bid...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
KOKI FOX 23

DeSantis blasted for 'Orwellian' vaccine investigation

One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to investigate alleged harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, criticized the move as a pointless exercise that would only undermine public confidence in efforts to boost and maintain protection against the circulating pathogen.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US

A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states.  Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
FLORIDA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media

Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
KOKI FOX 23

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with coronavirus cases ticking upward this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
BBC

Peru's political crisis: Jaw-dropping twists and turns

Governments in Peru in recent years have been anything but stable. The country has seen a series of presidents ousted and a number of ex-presidents sent to prison for crimes committed during their time in office. In one memorable week in 2020, the country had three presidents in the space...
US News and World Report

Poland's New Judicial Reform in Limbo After President Voices Concerns

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's parliament will not start debating a judicial reform bill on Thursday the ruling party hoped would unblock COVID-19 recovery funds withheld by Brussels in a dispute over the rule of law after the country's president voiced his concerns. Embroiled in a long-running row with the European...
AFP

Youth of African diaspora consider climate solutions at US summit

A group of young Black Americans and their peers from African countries on Tuesday highlighted their common anxieties over climate change, shared as members of the global African diaspora.  As the attendees discussed such possible solutions, Regan announced the United States would allocate $4 million for Peace Corps volunteers to work on projects combatting climate change in 24 Sub-Saharan African countries. 
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy