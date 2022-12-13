ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Bishop Kelly High School students help deliver letters to Santa

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Bishop Kelly High School helped deliver letters to Santa on Friday. The letter writing campaign helps deliver wishes to children fighting critical illnesses in partnership with Make-A-Wish. For every letter sent to Santa, Macy’s has agreed to donate $2 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Indian Education Program giving gifts to Native American students at Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools’ (TPS) Indian Education Program is giving out gifts to Native American students ahead of the holidays. Students had to fill out a form to register for gifts, and gifts were available for Native American students between Pre-K and second grade. Students were gifted two Native American books about recipes as well as a bookmark students can color.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK

