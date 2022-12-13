Read full article on original website
Bishop Kelly High School students help deliver letters to Santa
TULSA, Okla. — Students at Bishop Kelly High School helped deliver letters to Santa on Friday. The letter writing campaign helps deliver wishes to children fighting critical illnesses in partnership with Make-A-Wish. For every letter sent to Santa, Macy’s has agreed to donate $2 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2...
Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
Indian Education Program giving gifts to Native American students at Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools’ (TPS) Indian Education Program is giving out gifts to Native American students ahead of the holidays. Students had to fill out a form to register for gifts, and gifts were available for Native American students between Pre-K and second grade. Students were gifted two Native American books about recipes as well as a bookmark students can color.
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
City of Tulsa announces taskforce to focus on homeless in Tulsa
The taskforce will focus on creating strategies to work with existing community organizations to combat homelessness in Green Country.
Rogers County charity in need of help to provide families with Christmas meals
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County charity is in need of donations so they can provide families with a free Christmas meal. Share the Spirit has been helping to organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations.
TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
Cherokee Nation Businesses’ $20K supports gifts for annual Cherokee Nation Angel Project
Cherokee Nation Businesses is continuing an annual tradition by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors
TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life
A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl. Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know...
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
Saint Francis asks patients to carefully choose treatment locations due to packed clinics, ER rooms
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis is asking patients to carefully choose which health resource they seek for help as emergency rooms and urgent care centers across Green Country continue to be packed with people. Dr. Scott Felten, medical director of the Saint Francis Warren Clinic on Kenosha in Broken...
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
City of Tulsa hosts “Swap Shop” for free use of new, lightly used cleaning products, other chemicals
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Household Pollutant Collection Facility has opened their “Swap Shop” for residents to shop free of charge for new or lightly used products. Products available include household cleaners, vehicle fluids and lawn treatment items. “The Swap Shop stocks items as...
