Here Are the Kits France and Argentina Will Wear in 2022 World Cup Final
Les Bleus vs. La Albicelestes -- blue will be in abundance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. France and Argentina are gearing up for what should be an epic finale in Qatar as the tournament reaches its grand conclusion for the 64th and last match on Sunday. The French...
Luka Modric Reveals International Team Plans After Croatia's World Cup Run
That was the question surrounding Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric entering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old played a pivotal part in the Vatreni's sensational trip to the 2018 World Cup Final where they fell short to France, but they proved that year was not a fluke with yet another impressive run four years later.
World Cup Twitter Erupts After France Defeats Morocco to Advance to Final Game
France is heading to the World Cup Final ... again. The reigning champions have booked their tickets to the Final game after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday. It all started with the opening goal that came at the fifth minute on the pitch when French left back...
Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup
Morocco may be going home without a medal, but there's no doubt it won the hearts of the world. The Atlas Lions had a historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the prestigious tournament before falling to France in the semifinals 2-0 and losing to Croatia in the third-place game 2-1.
Croatia Beats Morocco 2-1, Wins Third-Place Game of 2022 World Cup
Croatia are taking home bronze. The Vatreni topped Morocco 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday for their second bronze finish in World Cup history. Croatia opened the game with a 3-5-2 starting shape for the first time in Qatar. Manager Zlatko Dalic handed...
Messi's Hometown in Argentina Yearns for World Cup Victory
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Fernanda Quiroga still remembers how Lionel Messi played soccer in what were then dirt roads around their working class neighborhood in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city. “(Messi) was always...
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
Nicholas the ‘Psychic' Dolphin Predicts Winner of FIFA World Cup Final
Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs. Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making...
How Much Are 2022 World Cup Final Tickets?
The 2022 World Cup final is just days away, and fans still have time to grab tickets for the hottest seat in the world. The showdown between defending champion France and a dynamite Argentina squad will be one for the books as each team looks to make history. Before it's...
How Much Money Will the World Cup Winner Make?
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar nearing its end, viewers around the world are wondering what kind of prize awaits the winning team and their players. Winners of the world's most prestigious sporting event have a massive payout waiting for them, with defending champion France taking home $38 million in 2018. In 2014, Germany was awarded $35 million after defeating Argentina in the World Cup Final.
