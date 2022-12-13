ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Amsterdam‘: Read The Screenplay For David O. Russell’s Wild Comic Mystery

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Amsterdam may be named after one place, but it spans the globe and multiple decades. David O. Russell wrote and directed the 20th Century Studios and New Regency comic historical mystery, which opened in October and is now streaming on HBO Max. Russell directed Bale to his Oscar for The Fighter and again in American Hustle. Bale this time plays Dr. Burt Berendson, a doctor who repairs faces damaged by war and other accidents. His partner is lawyer Harold Woodman, Esq....
Are Brittan and James Still Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle included a good balance of genuine connections and purely lust-fueled motivations. (*cough* Creed *cough*) Among the couples that populated the Turks and Caicos villa, model Brittan Byrd and personal trainer James Pendergrass were one of the fastest pairings. The Hawaii residents expressed mutual interest at the beginning of the experiment and stayed together through the show, but they did have some bumpy moments.
King Charles Will Reportedly Make Final Decision on Archie and Lilibet’s Titles After ‘Spare’ Is Released

It has been over three months since his reign began, and King Charles has reportedly still not decided whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, will be given permanent HRH stylings or be referred to as Prince or Princess—and, according to The Mirror, he is waiting until the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, to make the call.
Despite What Docuseries Claims, Kate Middleton is a “Big Hugger,” Her Friend Says

The Princess of Wales is largely left out of the criticism leveled against the royal family in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part Netflix docuseries, but perhaps her most notable mention happened when Meghan recalled the first time she met Kate, when the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came over for dinner at Harry and Meghan’s home.

