Colts, Vikings Injury Report: Encouraging Coming Out of Bye Week

Coming out of their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts only had three players on their injury report when practice opened on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the home stretch of their season as they hit the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for their matchup this Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings .

With just four games remaining, the Colts are coming off of their bye week in good shape in terms of injuries, as very few carried over from two weeks ago.

So far, there are only three players on the Colts' injury report. Overall, here's how both they and the Vikings are looking ahead of Saturday's matchup.

COLTS

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (illness)

At this point, with Moore still not practicing after missing Week 13's matchup, it doesn't look good for his status this weekend. That was to be expected, however, as he was essentially considered "week-to-week" with his lower-leg injury. If neither of him nor Facyson can play on Saturday, then expect to see much more from Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and some combination of Tony Brown and Dallis Flowers.

A week away and illness(es?) is still causing players to miss practice time. Smith missed Week 13's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys but is back to being a full participant.

VIKINGS

TUESDAY

Per the Vikings, "The Vikings had a walk-thru on Tuesday and the practice report is an estimation."

Did Not Participate — OT Blake Brandel (knee), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL Harrison Phillips (back)

Limited Participant — C Garrett Bradbury (back), DL James Lynch (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (neck)

Smith, one of the best safeties in the NFL, missed last week's game with his neck injury, as did Bradbury. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has also returned from the concussion that cost him last week's game.

