WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee manufacturer cited after June accident
An accident in June that ended in an employee being sent to the hospital could cost a manufacturer in Kewaunee County over $250,000. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced earlier this week it was citing Kewaunee Fabrications for 12 violations and proposing over $250,000 in fines after an investigation spurred by an employee getting his leg crushed by a falling load from a below-the-hook magnet. Kewaunee Fabrications worked with OSHA investigators to find that workers were exposed to an unguarded machine point of operation that did not prevent workers from having their hands in the danger zone while straightening parts. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack commended Kewaunee Fabrications for taking the incident seriously, noting that the safety representatives walking with inspectors “documented the issues to improve their procedures and ensure compliance.” Kewaunee Fabrications was given 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with Bonack, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Commission.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
wearegreenbay.com
Construction begins on final 6 TitletownHomes, planning underway for future development
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes. Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Lifting Magnet Problems Lead to Severe Accident at Fab Company
On June 7, 2022, a worker at Kewaunee Fabrications in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, was using an Eriez XPL-15/9 Close Proximity Operated Lifting Magnet when a 1,254-pound counterweight fell from the below-the-hook magnet and crushed the employee’s leg. The worker was hospitalized and the accident initiated an OSHA investigation. The company...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health opening state-of-the-art clinic in Brillion, grand opening set for 2024
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – A new state-of-the-art Bellin Health Clinic is coming to Brillion in early 2024 at the Brillion Works District on the city’s east side. Located at 235 East Ryan Street, the clinic is expected to be around 16,000 square feet and hold 13 exam rooms with additional opportunities for expansion.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
